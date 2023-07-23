Metra has completed the renovation of its historic south suburban Blue Island Vermont St. Station.

The commuter rail system did a $3.7 million rehabilitation of the historic masonry building dating back to 1868.

Rail officials assembled Blue Island Mayor Fred Bilotto and other dignitaries today in Blue Island to dedicate the station after the year-long project.

“Events like these highlight the important role that our partners play in helping maintain Metra’s state of good repair and making our rail system one that is customer friendly, accessible, and safe,” said Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski. “And in the case of this project, we were also able preserve an important part of Blue Island’s history.”

The project encompassed interior renovation, a new roof, new gutters and downspouts, reconstructed chimneys, rehabilitated wooden eave supports and the replacement of bricks and masonry straining. The work also included asbestos and lead-based paint abatement, new landscaping, ADA compliance, wayfinding signs and improvements to sidewalks, crosswalks and the site.

“On behalf of the city of Blue Island, we are grateful to Metra and their collaborating partners for making this important investment in our city,” Bilotto said. “I specifically want to commend the Metra staff, who have been excellent partners to work with through this process. This renovation is consistent with our mission to modernize Blue Island while maintaining its historic appeal.”

The Federal Transit Administration, Metra and a Regional Transit Authority Innovation, Coordination and Enhancement grant funded the project.

“The renovation of the Blue Island Station is a just one example of how Metra – through both capital investments like this one and operational improvements – is offering more and more residents of this community and the region great reasons to pick transit over driving,” said RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard.

The Blue Island Station is served by 74 trains on weekdays and 33 trains on weekends. It's about 16.4 millions from the LaSalle Street Station downtown.