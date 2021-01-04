Mexican restaurant sets sights on calling old Crown Point Antique Mall home

CROWN POINT — The former Old Town Square Antique Mall has secured its first tenant.

During a Monday evening meeting via Zoom, the City Council heard a pitch from a restaurant hoping to secure a downtown historic alcoholic beverage license before moving into 105 W. Joliet St. as soon as this spring.

Thomas Forbes Jr., the man behind La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, said he has been working in Crown Point restaurants for years, including as a chef at the now-closed Amore and The Circle, as well as being a former part owner of Tavern on Main.

Now, Forbes is setting his sights on opening La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, an upscale, authentic Mexican eatery.

"I chose a Mexican restaurant because downtown does not have a Mexican restaurant. I've always wanted to do one," Forbes said, noting he has more than 20 years of restaurant experience and attended culinary school.

Though there will be a bar, Forbes said the restaurant is going to be focused on family dining.

Forbes added the eatery will have a scaled-down menu, with proposed dishes including tacos, build-your-own flautas and a taco salad served in a house-made taco shell bowl.