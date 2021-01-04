Mexican restaurant sets sights on calling old Crown Point Antique Mall home

CROWN POINT — The former Old Town Square Antique Mall has secured its first tenant.
During a Monday evening meeting via Zoom, the City Council heard a pitch from a restaurant hoping to secure a downtown historic alcoholic beverage license before moving into 105 W. Joliet St. as soon as this spring.
Thomas Forbes Jr., the man behind La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, said he has been working in Crown Point restaurants for years, including as a chef at the now-closed Amore and The Circle, as well as being a former part owner of Tavern on Main.
Now, Forbes is setting his sights on opening La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, an upscale, authentic Mexican eatery.
"I chose a Mexican restaurant because downtown does not have a Mexican restaurant. I've always wanted to do one," Forbes said, noting he has more than 20 years of restaurant experience and attended culinary school.
Though there will be a bar, Forbes said the restaurant is going to be focused on family dining.
Forbes added the eatery will have a scaled-down menu, with proposed dishes including tacos, build-your-own flautas and a taco salad served in a house-made taco shell bowl.
"It's not going to be your Mexican restaurant where you go, and they have combinations one through 50 and there's 100-plus items on their menu. We're going to be limited to probably about 30-35 items, that way everything you get will come out pretty much perfect looking," he said.
Forbes noted the cuisine will be higher end than an average Mexican restaurant in the Region, "but our prices will be the same as those. We're just going to be focusing more on food quality and presentation."
There will be about 120 seats at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, as well as outdoor dining, with about 30-40 seats, Forbes said, noting he's looking to have bright colors in the restaurant.
The City Council applauded Forbes for his detailed application for the downtown historic alcoholic beverage license.
"I just wanted to say that I've had the opportunity to work with Tommy on a number of occasions, and I don't have any reservations or hesitations about his ability to run a restaurant. I think this would be a welcome addition to the square," Councilman Zack Bryan, D-at large said.
Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, thanked Forbes for his business plan and asked how Forbes plans to handle parking.
Forbes said he has never had a parking issue at the Crown Point restaurants he has worked with, and believes there is enough public parking around the city. Forbes added he hopes to offer valet services in the future.
The Council approved the downtown historic alcoholic beverage license 7-0. It will be the fourth active downtown historic beverage license in the city. The license varies from a traditional three-way liquor license in that it costs $6,000, versus up to six figures for normal licenses.
The license can only be issued in a historic downtown area and cannot be sold or transferred, and doesn’t carry over if a business closes. Instead, it goes back to the state and is made available to another vendor.