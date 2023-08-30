The legendary Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo.

The pop rock balladeer, who's sold more than 75 million records, will perform at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in the first exit off Interstate 94 in Southwest Michigan.

Bolton is known for romantic hits like "When a Man Loves a Woman," "All for Love," "To Love Somebody," "That's What Love is All About" and "Love is a Wonderful Thing."

"Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Michael has seen 9 studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with 9 #1 singles. Bolton reveals his timeless relevance with a collection of freshly written songs in his newest album Spark of Light, featuring the single 'Beautiful World' which debuted on NBC’s American Song Contest," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release.

His many accolades include two Grammy Awards, four Grammy nominations, 6 American Music Awards, 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bolton started out as a heavy metal singer before pivoting to the more pop style that netted him the 12x platinum Grammy-winning album "Soul Provider." His follow-up "Time, Love & Tenderness" sold more than 16 million albums worldwide. His work has often been featured on film soundtracks, including "Hercules " and "Fathers & Daughters."

He had a viral hit when he collaborated with Saturday Night Live's The Lonely Island on "Captain Jack Sparrow."

"Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, his timeless charm and good looks have also earned him a spot in several People Magazine’s Sexiest Man issues, including Sexiest Man Alive," the casino said in a press release. "As an executive producer, he co-created and starred in the original Netflix show Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Special, as well as The Celebrity Dating Game, ABC’s musical spin on the beloved dating gameshow, ranking #1 in its primetime slot. Michael is especially proud of the initiatives carried out by his own foundation, The Michael Bolton Charities, which has been advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years."

Tickets are $80.

For more information, call 1-866-4WINDS1, 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.