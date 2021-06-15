Michigan City Area Schools Board appoints co-principals

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees recently approved new leadership for Michigan City High School, naming Sarah Hendricks and Kyle Dean co-principals.

A graduate of Michigan City High School, Hendricks joined the MCHS staff as Assistant Principal during the 2020-21 school year. Previously, she was a school counselor at MCHS, as well as Head Coach of the Wolves volleyball team. She also served as Dean at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

Hendricks earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Loyola Marymount University and a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Human Services from Indiana University South Bend. She also holds a degree in School Administration from Bethel University.

Joining Hendricks as co-principal will be Kyle Dean, who has served as Assistant Principal at Westville High School since 2018. He has been a science teacher at the high-school level since 2012, and he held a principal internship at Brownsburg High School.

Dean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from Indiana University and a Master of Education degree in School Administration from Indiana State University.