MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City has been awarded a $2.3 million grant to reduce exposure to lead-based paint in its aging housing stock.
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development funds announced Thursday were sought in response to a report of elevated lead levels in close to 20 percent of children tested in Michigan City.
Mayor Ron Meer said part of the money will be used to hire a coordinator for the program and pay for lead testing of homes.
There will be no charge and property owners have to volunteer for the analysis, he said.
Meer said the strategy will include educating the public about the availability of testing and applying for more grants to sustain and further the program.
''We wanted to be proactive on trying to work on certain neighborhoods that may be in a lower to mid-range income level of certain older homes,'' Meer said.
According to the LaPorte County Health Deapartment, the source of the lead in Michigan City is in the paint chips of homes built prior to 1978 when a nationwide ban was imposed on lead-based paint.
The report also showed high lead exposure isn't exclusive to just Michigan City.
Nearly 3,000 areas in 21 states had lead poisoning rates well above what's considered safe.