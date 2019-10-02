MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Chamber Music Festival presents its first in a series of free concerts called “Classics, Coffee & Cookies” at 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th St.
The repertoire will be a presentation of baroque, rococo, and classical selections including the Flute Quartet by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. A light reception with coffee and cookies follows and the audience has the chance to meet the musicians.
The featured performers are:
John Wachala, flute. John has been with Calumet Chamber Musicians for almost 20 years. His career highlights include a tour of the United Kingdom and France, recitals at the Chicago Cultural Center and an annual series of annual concerts connected to South Shore Arts major exhibits.
Tamara Ringas is featured on violin. She began her violin studies at the age of 3 with her father. She had her first encounter performing the Bach Double Violin Concerto in Chicago’s Orchestra Hall at the age of 7. She later studied with Jacques Israelievitch and David Moll of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She performs regularly as a soloist and chamber musician, and teaches privately from her home studio in Chesterton.
Nora Frisk holds a bachelor of music degree in Viola Performance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Music degree in Viola Performance from the University of Wisconsin. She has been principal violist of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra since 1987, and also performs with the Kalamazoo Symphony, and in the Chicago area. She has taught music at Notre Dame University, St. Mary’s College and Valparaiso University, among other institutions, and was the principal viola teacher at the Citadel School of Music and Dance. She is the conductor and coach of the string orchestra at Purdue University Northwest.
Patricia White was introduced to the cello at the age of 9 through the public school orchestra program in her hometown of Bartlett, Illinois. Among the competitions she won were the Union League Civic & Arts Foundation Prize and the Chicago Symphony Youth Auditions, the latter of which resulted in her debut appearance as soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 16. She is on the faculty of South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois, plays with the Northwest Indiana Symphony, and is principal cellist of the South Shore Orchestra and the Summer Rhapsody Festival Orchestra.
“Classics, Coffee and Cookies” concerts are planned throughout the year to bridge the expanse of time between MCCMF’s annual Summer Festival, entering its 19th year.
The concert is free of charge. For more information about the MCCMF, see www.mccmf.org, call 219-561-1939, or visit us on Facebook at MC Chamber Music Fest.