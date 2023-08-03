Michigan City Chamber of Commerce recognized Jessica O'Brien as the ambassador of the quarter.

O'Brien serves as the development director of The Salvation Army of Michigan City and volunteers for the chamber, which represents businesses in Michigan City and greater LaPorte County.

“I believe the chamber of commerce is such an important part of growth and progress in my city, so I’m happy to volunteer my time to help them grow and succeed. The chamber team is accessible and helpful, serving as a great resource and advocate for their members,” O’Brien said.

Every quarter, the chamber honors a member who has shown dedication to its mission, such as by referring people to become members, regularly attending chamber events and connecting with members via meetings, calls and emails.

O'Brian has welcomed new members, engaged current members and touted chamber benefits.

“Jessica is not only a champion for the chamber, but she is also truly passionate about Michigan City,” said membership director and staff liaison to the ambassador committee Danny Hogan. “Jessica is always eager to welcome new members, celebrate the accomplishments of current members, and help show the value of the chamber to future members.”

O'Brien also volunteers for the Rotary Club of Michigan City.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce aims to promote economic growth and serve as a resource to local businesses.

For more information, call 219-874-6221, email membership@mcachamber.com or visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com.