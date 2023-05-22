The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 105th anniversary this year.

The chamber representing businesses and entrepreneurs in LaPorte County will mark the anniversary at a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. June 14 at Millennium Plaza.

The evening will include food, music and a sunset cruise provided by Harbor Country Adventures. It's open to members of the chamber and the general public.

“Reaching this milestone of 105 years in operation is a great accomplishment,” chamber president Katie Eaton said. “Our chamber has many partners and supporters that have helped us reach this point in our organization. We look forward to celebrating with everyone.”

Patrick’s Grille, Sweet Lou, That’s Who, Predictable Foodz, Zorn Brew Works and Burn ‘Em Brewing will serve food and beverages at the anniversary celebration. Every guest will get a $5 voucher for one food or drink item and can buy more if they choose.

Harbor Country Adventures will take its Emita II boat out for sunset cruises on the lake.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is sponsoring the live entertainment, which includes music by the band For Pete’s Sake and a photo booth.

Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members and may be purchased on the chamber website at www.MichiganCityChamber.com by going to the chamber events calendar under the News & Events tab.

For more information, email kswistek@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.