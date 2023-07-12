The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce's Lakefront Career Network plans to host a New Teacher Luncheon to welcome new educators to the community.

The chamber plans to hold the event celebrating new teachers in the Michigan City area annually. It's being sponsored by Purdue University Northwest and presented by the Lakefront Career Network, the Michigan City Chamber's young professionals committee that aims to "make the Michigan City area an attractive place for young professionals to live, work, and play through relationship building, skill enhancement, community enhancement, and career advancement opportunities."

The New Teacher Luncheon will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Pottawattomie Country Club at 1900 Springland Ave.

"New teachers and administrators from Michigan City public and parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by local businesses and organizations," the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Those in attendance will get a warm welcome from the event sponsor, an LCN representative, and a local educator."

The chamber is seeking sponsors to help provide goodie bags to the new teachers. Businesses can donate coupons, gift certificates, discounts and branded items. Contributors will be recognized at the event and included in promotions. The event is open to the public and individuals and businesses are encouraged to register or sign up for a sponsorship by July 28.

For more information, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com, call 219-874-6221 or email kswistek@mcachamber.com.