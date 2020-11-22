 Skip to main content
Michigan City city hall to remain closed until end of November
 Doug Ross, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — City hall will remain temporarily closed through the end of the month. 

The municipal building at 100 E. Michigan Blvd. will be closed to the public through Nov. 30 — a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the office of Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. 

After Nov. 30, Michigan City City Hall will be open by appointment only. 

"In this rapidly changing environment, the city is making decisions that we believe to be in the best interest of our citizens and employees," Parry said in the news release. 

"We understand this temporary closure will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who use City Hall services, and we are committed to working with our residents under these trying conditions by telephone and email."

Updates on City Hall reopening, among other information, can be found at www.emichigancity.com, or on the city's Facebook page @MyMichiganCity.

