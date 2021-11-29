Michigan City considers more pay raises

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is considering a series of raises, including an $18,000 boost for the vacant position of arborist.
The council approved a resolution agreeing to fund a new contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 228. The Board of Works had already signed off on it.
The contract adds $38,972.61 in additional spending for the city, including:
• Boosting the on-call pay for street department workers to 60 cents an hour, from 45 cents.
• Adding a 50-cent hourly stipend for use of personal cell phone from March 15 to Oct. 31.
• Increasing on-call pay for animal control officers to $120 a week, from $50.
• Changing the clerical vacation bonus to 3.5 percent.
• Increasing the hourly wage for street department operations to $23, from $22.21.
• Providing the three animal control workers with an $850 per person clothing allowance, the same as for street department employees.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, urged the council to follow the Tree Board’s recommendation and increase the annual pay for the arborist position to $62,377.21 as a way to attract applicants who will stay with the city longer.
“To think someone is going to come and do this job at $44,000 a year is really not realistic,” she said.
Zygas rattled off a long list of duties for the arborist position.
Tree Board President Michael Wulff said when the board found out the salary had been cut, “the Tree Board was quite upset.”
The salary study done for city positions had recommended $62,000, he said.
“We need to have the resources to get the right person into this position,” he said
Several arborists have come and gone, using Michigan City as a steppingstone in their careers, Wulff said.
“We need to find somebody who’s going to be a permanent one for more than just 16, 17, 18 months,” he said.
Tree Board member Laura Henderson said the salary has to be competitive to attract a qualified candidate. “We need a decent pay to attract first and then retain a person for this position.”
“You take trees for granted, but trees are not always there. They have a lifespan, especially when they’re stressed, as they are here in the city,” Henderson said. “We’ve already lost too many trees.”
“Healthy trees provide great ecological benefits. They go well beyond their expense,” she added.
Tree Board member Tim Werner said foresters in Northwest Indiana to Indianapolis are making up to $95,000 a year. “We just can’t compete,” he said.
“If we’re going to skimp on anything in Michigan City, it should not be the environment,” council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. “I’ve been in other cities, and it’s just like a concrete jungle.”
“I hope we can follow through with this because we really do need a professional,” he said.