Michigan City considers more pay raises

“To think someone is going to come and do this job at $44,000 a year is really not realistic,” she said.

Zygas rattled off a long list of duties for the arborist position.

Tree Board President Michael Wulff said when the board found out the salary had been cut, “the Tree Board was quite upset.”

The salary study done for city positions had recommended $62,000, he said.

“We need to have the resources to get the right person into this position,” he said

Several arborists have come and gone, using Michigan City as a steppingstone in their careers, Wulff said.

“We need to find somebody who’s going to be a permanent one for more than just 16, 17, 18 months,” he said.

Tree Board member Laura Henderson said the salary has to be competitive to attract a qualified candidate. “We need a decent pay to attract first and then retain a person for this position.”

“You take trees for granted, but trees are not always there. They have a lifespan, especially when they’re stressed, as they are here in the city,” Henderson said. “We’ve already lost too many trees.”