Michigan City considers special events funding

“Every single event, all of these expenses will be covered by revenue from the event,” Greetham said. He wants to generate so much money the city can donate a portion of the profits to charity, too.

Council President Michael Mack wants the city to develop a youth center. “These events can start putting money into the community for your youth so they have someplace to go,” Greetham said. “I’m thinking big. I’m thinking very big. The only thing holding us back is our imagination.”

Przybylinski asked Hoffmaster for an itemized report on how much was spent from various funds for events in the past. Police, fire and parks departments all funded overtime costs out of their own budgets, so she will have to see whether the departments kept track of that expense.

“We’re going to find out how much these events are costing,” Przybylinski aid. He said he thinks it’s a good idea to start looking at these expenses to see whether big events truly pay for themselves.

The nonreverting fund the City Council has been asked to create would hold revenue from city events to be plowed into expense for future events.