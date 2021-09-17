Michigan City considers special events funding

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is considering a fund for special events, which raises the question of whether they generate enough money to pay for themselves.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, asked Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster for an accounting of expenses associated with past events, including overtime pay for police officers and other city employees.
Terry Greetham, the city’s director of special events, has been with the city since May. Greetham told the council he wants to see more large-scale events, similar to the Great Lakes Grand Prix.
Next year, he said, he wants the city to host a Venetian Night, a boat parade in the basin area. He also plans to organize a major sand sculpting and beach festival next summer and a Battle of the Bands for area high school marching bands.
The city is also planning a fireworks display next year. The cost of imported fireworks has risen 15%, but the city’s supplier is keeping the increase to 10% because it’s a longstanding customer, Greetham said.
Next yet, he wants to host a Labor Day festival. “I want to bring it back bigger and better. I want it to be the festival that everyone comes to on Labor Day,” Greetham told the council.
“All of these events are going to have expenses up front,” including advertising and deposits on bands, but the goal is for these to generate revenue, with the exception of the Fourth of July fireworks display.
“Every single event, all of these expenses will be covered by revenue from the event,” Greetham said. He wants to generate so much money the city can donate a portion of the profits to charity, too.
Council President Michael Mack wants the city to develop a youth center. “These events can start putting money into the community for your youth so they have someplace to go,” Greetham said. “I’m thinking big. I’m thinking very big. The only thing holding us back is our imagination.”
Przybylinski asked Hoffmaster for an itemized report on how much was spent from various funds for events in the past. Police, fire and parks departments all funded overtime costs out of their own budgets, so she will have to see whether the departments kept track of that expense.
“We’re going to find out how much these events are costing,” Przybylinski aid. He said he thinks it’s a good idea to start looking at these expenses to see whether big events truly pay for themselves.
The nonreverting fund the City Council has been asked to create would hold revenue from city events to be plowed into expense for future events.
“We’re talking about just creating a fund,” Mack said. The money gets spent already. “There’s just no real way at this point to track money specifically for events,” he said.
Przybylinski said he believes money for special events comes out of Board of Works budget currently. “The money is there, and if it’s not there, that’s a good question for the controller’s office,” he said.
Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail