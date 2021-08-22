Michigan City continues discussion on rental assistance plan

Sosinki said lifting the eviction moratorium could be devastating. “We would be out of money. It just wouldn’t last until the end of the year,” she said.

Amount of rental aid varies

The amount of rental assistance varies on a case-by-case basis. Some landlords insist on payment in full. If there are kids in the home, that can make a difference, too. So can overdue utility bills. “I have one that hasn’t paid in 12 months,” she said.

“We try to do the best we can. Either some people couldn’t pay or put their money on something else,” Sosinski said.

If the rent is paid but not the utilities, then what happens, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, asked.

“We look at both, and we pay both for some of the clients that come in,” Sosinski said.

Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, asked how child support factors in to the equation, especially with noncustodial parents out of work.

Sosinski said the trustee’s office looks at the last payment. “We’re trying to assist you on things, but you also have to assist yourself” and take the noncustodial parent to court, if necessary, to set up a payment plan, she said.