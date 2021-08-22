Michigan City continues discussion on rental assistance plan

MICHIGAN CITY — As Michigan City officials consider spending $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money on rental assistance, Coolspring Township Trustee Lois Sosinki told the City Council recently how it would be processed.
LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak had asked the City Council to chip in as well as the county and the LaPorte City Council because most of the county’s rental properties are in the two cities.
Sosinski said township trustees already handle poor relief, including rental assistance aimed at keeping residents from being evicted. The State Board of Accounts audits townships annually, she said.
Many of Coolspring Township’s large rental properties are within the city limits.
The township’s employees have to know the resident’s household income, including food stamps, unemployment benefits or wages, and more. The landlord has to fill out a form to attest what the resident owes.
Clients receiving assistance have to make an effort to get a job. They’re given a list of three employment agencies to contact. Some go to the first agency and get a job. “The jobs are out there; they’ve just got to go to the right place to get one,” Sosinski said.
The Coolspring Township office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Sosinki said lifting the eviction moratorium could be devastating. “We would be out of money. It just wouldn’t last until the end of the year,” she said.
Amount of rental aid varies
The amount of rental assistance varies on a case-by-case basis. Some landlords insist on payment in full. If there are kids in the home, that can make a difference, too. So can overdue utility bills. “I have one that hasn’t paid in 12 months,” she said.
“We try to do the best we can. Either some people couldn’t pay or put their money on something else,” Sosinski said.
If the rent is paid but not the utilities, then what happens, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, asked.
“We look at both, and we pay both for some of the clients that come in,” Sosinski said.
Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, asked how child support factors in to the equation, especially with noncustodial parents out of work.
Sosinski said the trustee’s office looks at the last payment. “We’re trying to assist you on things, but you also have to assist yourself” and take the noncustodial parent to court, if necessary, to set up a payment plan, she said.
What happens if the renter can’t find a job and still needs help, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, asked. “Do we just keep paying someone’s rent every month?”
With township and United Way funding, it’s 30 days before a client can return. Township employees scrutinize their bank transactions, looking for things like liquor store and DoorDash payments to see if resources are being wasted.
“They do get a short lesson on budgeting, to pay this and pay this and this is what’s left,” Sosinski said.
That’s nothing new, Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said. “It’s been that way forever, if you’ve ever gone through a layoff or anything of that nature.”
“I was laid off 12 years ago and went through the same thing,” she said.
Deuitch said at $14.73 an hour, “You have to work a minimum of 81 hours to pay for your rent.”
Look at studies by Prosperity Indiana, she urged.
“This is one of the things the ARP money should be for, is helping the people and making sure they don’t get evicted,” Paul Przybylinski said. “We don’t need any more people on the street.”
“I love the idea,” Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. Rental assistance and housing upgrades, including weatherization, should be a priority, he said.