Michigan City Council delays big-ticket purchases

“I thank all you supervisors for coming up and talking and expressing your sense of urgency,” Mack said.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, asked Hoffmaster how much was in the riverboat account and how much unappropriated money is left in the general fund.

Hoffmaster, who said she was just returning from vacation, didn’t know. She later guessed $6 million to $7 million when Przybylinski asked a second time about the riverboat fund.

Przybylinski asked her to provide fund balances to the council prior to each meeting. That information was requested at the last meeting, Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said.

“Were some of these items things we cut out last year and didn’t do?” Deuitch asked. The city slashed spending in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, balked at spending riverboat money for the purchases without more information. “This is the reason why the riverboat fund was almost depleted once before,” he said.

“It’s like a kid in a huff,” he said. “I broke all my toys so mama’s going to pull out the Christmas money.”