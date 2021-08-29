Michigan City Council delays big-ticket purchases

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council has delayed action on more than $1.5 million in capital spending amid questions about how much money is left in the riverboat and general funds.
Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster told the council recently Mayor Duane Parry has met with department heads regarding the 2022 budget, and some capital expenditures stood out.
“COVID has affected the manufacturing industry like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetimes,” she said. Orders need to be placed soon because so many items the city needs are on back order, she added.
Among the requests are snowplows, mechanics' trucks, a street sweeper, crew cab trucks, tractors, portable radios, riot gear, a water rescue vehicle, a fire marshal vehicle, a dump truck and riding mowers.
“These items have been determined to be essential and an immediate need,” Hoffmaster said. Normal operating funds can’t absorb these purchases, so she asked the city to use riverboat money. Tax caps have eroded the city’s ability to raise revenue, she said.
The council voted 5-4 on each request to delay action for a month. Voting against the delays were Dalia Zygas, D-at large; Bryant Dabney, D-1st; Michael Mack, D-3rd; and Angie Deuitch, D-at large.
Police chief asks for help
Police Chief Dion Campbell implored the council to approve the spending requests.
“Our city is hurting, and it’s hurting very, very badly,” he said.
Since 2019, the police department hasn’t received one vehicle, and some of the existing ones have more than 100,000 miles. Earlier this year, the council approved leasing vehicles for the police department.
“I have been very, very patient,” Campbell said, but his patience is wearing thin. “This silly bickering back and forth that we have been doing has to end. This is not a personal attack on anyone. This is a reprimand to all of us to do what’s right.”
Fire Chief Doug Legault said all the capital spending requests were essential needs.
“The items that the fire department has requested are lifesaving items,” including a utility task vehicle for Washington Park’s beach. “If I don’t order that as soon as possible, I probably won’t get one in the spring,” he said.
Central Services Superintendent Cranston Harris said he has three fire department vehicles with blown engines at his shop. “The stuff is getting old, it’s getting raggedy,” he said.
Street Director Shong Smith said street sweepers have a short life expectancy. “These vehicles are essentially to keep debris out of our stormwater,” he said.
“I thank all you supervisors for coming up and talking and expressing your sense of urgency,” Mack said.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, asked Hoffmaster how much was in the riverboat account and how much unappropriated money is left in the general fund.
Hoffmaster, who said she was just returning from vacation, didn’t know. She later guessed $6 million to $7 million when Przybylinski asked a second time about the riverboat fund.
Przybylinski asked her to provide fund balances to the council prior to each meeting. That information was requested at the last meeting, Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said.
“Were some of these items things we cut out last year and didn’t do?” Deuitch asked. The city slashed spending in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, balked at spending riverboat money for the purchases without more information. “This is the reason why the riverboat fund was almost depleted once before,” he said.
“It’s like a kid in a huff,” he said. “I broke all my toys so mama’s going to pull out the Christmas money.”
“You’ve driven through these cities that are really hurting for money,” Zygas said. “I can’t believe why we’re going to be sitting on a pile of money just to sit on it.”