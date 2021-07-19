Michigan City Council eager to learn about plans for old hospital site

MICHIGAN CITY — What’s going to happen at the site of Franciscan Alliance’s former hospital on Homer Street? Several City Council members are looking for answers.
The hospital is being razed.
In September, Franciscan announced the $20 million project to repurpose that facility would begin last November, with construction to be completed in fall 2021.
The 1986 and older buildings at the campus, about two-thirds of the facility, are being razed. The 2001 patient tower, emergency department and parking garage were to be saved from the wrecking ball.
The remaining structures are to be remodeled for new services to meet community needs, including access to behavioral health services, drug and alcohol treatment and healthy and nutritious foods, Franciscan said.
The site also will host Franciscan’s Program for the All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), providing a space for adults 55 and over and services to coordinate their care, the September announcement said. Physician offices and other services were planned.
City Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said the city and Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni need to have some discussions about what will be done with that large campus. A neighborhood park is needed in that area, she noted.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said he brought up the issue of a neighborhood park with Mazzoni a few months ago, and Mazzoni said he would look into it. Mazzoni seemed receptive to the idea recently, Deuitch said.
The council’s questions about the Franciscan-owned properties came amid a discussion of homes that had been rezoned for office space to accommodate projected future growth around the former hospital.
A Franciscan representative has attended a couple of Plan Commission meetings on this topic, commission member Michael Gresham said. That representative didn’t give any indication of plans for those properties, if they even know, he said.
“Our discussions with them was in broad terms, like what do you plan on doing there?” Gresham said.
Przybylinski said he doesn’t want what happened at the site of the former Memorial Hospital, with nothing happening for decades after the structure was razed, to occur at the site of Franciscan’s former hospital.
His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said he spoke with Mazzoni a few months ago about the campus.
Other than the three activities on that campus already planned, Franciscan wasn’t sure what do with the rest, he said.
“My brother and I, we were paperboys to all those empty lots that are there now,” Don Przybylinski said. “We’re looking for places to build homes. Well, I think you could build a lot of homes on these empty parking lots that are sitting there.”
“Hopefully, the hospital will work hand in hand with the city,” he said.
Paul Przybylinski said Franciscan likely knows what it wants to do with that site already.
“Franciscan owes it to the community, the people that live around that neighborhood, what they’re going to do in the long run. And don’t think they don’t have a plan. They have a board of directors. They’ve got to have a plan,” Przybylinski said.
Unless Franciscan wants to keep the parking lots for the same purpose, whatever they want to do would have to come before the Plan Commission. “If they want to keep it as a parking lot, that’s totally up to them because that’s their property,” Don Przybylinski said.