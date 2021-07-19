Michigan City Council eager to learn about plans for old hospital site

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said he brought up the issue of a neighborhood park with Mazzoni a few months ago, and Mazzoni said he would look into it. Mazzoni seemed receptive to the idea recently, Deuitch said.

The council’s questions about the Franciscan-owned properties came amid a discussion of homes that had been rezoned for office space to accommodate projected future growth around the former hospital.

A Franciscan representative has attended a couple of Plan Commission meetings on this topic, commission member Michael Gresham said. That representative didn’t give any indication of plans for those properties, if they even know, he said.

“Our discussions with them was in broad terms, like what do you plan on doing there?” Gresham said.

Przybylinski said he doesn’t want what happened at the site of the former Memorial Hospital, with nothing happening for decades after the structure was razed, to occur at the site of Franciscan’s former hospital.

His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said he spoke with Mazzoni a few months ago about the campus.

Other than the three activities on that campus already planned, Franciscan wasn’t sure what do with the rest, he said.