Michigan City council members welcome new police chief, criticize mayor's delivery of news

MICHIGAN CITY — City Council members wished new Police Chief Steven Forker well but criticized Mayor Duane Parry for the way he handled the announcement.

Forker, a 17-year veteran, has served as detective, patrolman, school resource officer and public information officer. “I’ve had my hands in many different things in the police department,” he told the council last week.

Assistant Chief Marty Coley will continue to serve as chief of operations. Assistant Chief Dave Cooney now serves as chief of services.

“We’re working together as a team to make this city great,” Forker said. “I believe that the police department’s going to play a big role in the growth of this city.”

Forker replaces Dion Campbell. In a news release announcing the decision, Parry was critical of Campbell’s leadership without naming him.

“After extensive review of the excessive number of officers leaving the Michigan City Police Department and the impact this is having on our city, and the steadily increasing number of gun-related incidents and shots fired throughout the city, I feel changes within the police department are necessary,” Parry said.

“As your mayor, I feel strongly that a change in Michigan City policing policy, coupled with a much more vigilant effort addressing gun violence in our community, driven by a change in leadership, will successfully overcome these issues,” Parry said.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, among others, congratulated the new police department leaders. “They do serve at the mayor’s request,” he said.

However, Dabney criticized Parry.

"This press release that I saw, I thought it was trying to place a lot of blame and no accountability for himself,” Dabney said.

He reminded attendees of the Flock system of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors that Campbell asked the council to approve.

Dabney also noted that Campbell met with the public at churches and elsewhere, something he doesn’t remember seeing other previous police chiefs do.

“The state of Indiana is not helping us out, as we well know,” by eliminating the need for permits to carry guns in public despite testimony by police throughout Indiana against the legislation.

Now there’s pressure is on the new chief because Parry said his appointment is going to decrease shootings in the city. “That’s a tough bar,” Dabney said.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-large, thanked Campbell “for his service, for his commitment to Michigan City, for his compassion, for trying to make Michigan City a great community.”

“These things don’t work overnight,” he said. There are lots of shots fired in the city, Przybylinski said, so if someone has a suggestion, they should go to the council or police department, he said. “I haven’t seen anybody do that yet.”

To Forker, Przybylinski said, “I have all the respect in the world for you as far as being the new chief. I will support the police dept and leadership team just as I have ever since I began sitting on this council.

“Officers have to have a safe working environment so they can go home safe to their families. That’ my No. 1 priority.”

Przybylinski found out about the change when he got home from a high school football game. His wife had read about it on Facebook. “We’re supposed to be the leadership team of the city, but we learn on FB from people talking back and forth,” he said.

“Show some respect for us whether you agree with our philosophies,” he said. “In this case, I don’t think that was done.”

Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6h, thanked Campbell for his service and commitment. Simmons, a former police chief, congratulated Forker and offered his support.

“I was also embarrassed in regard to how I heard of it,” Simmons said. “At the very least the mayor could have notified our president. But (Parry) chose to take a different road as usual. All I can say is it wasn’t professionally done.”

Council President Angie Deuitch, D-At-large, continued the criticism of the mayor.

“I found out while eating dinner because everybody was texting me while eating dinner,” she said. “The way it was handled is terrible.”

“He’s wanted to get rid of Chief Dion for a while,” Deuitch said. “The mayor is petty. We know he is petty.”

“If we have any dysfunction within the city or within the police department, he didn’t help the situation by doing it this way,” she said.

“I just want to thank Dion for his service and whatever he endeavors in the future. He’s going to land firmly on his feet,” she said.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said he looks forward to working with Forker and going in a new direction. “I believe in this new direction we could get security through strength,” he said.