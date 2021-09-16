Michigan City Council weighs options for pandemic aid

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is trying to figure out how to spend about $16 million coming from the federal American Rescue Plan over the the next two years.
Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, led this week’s workshop after holding a series of sessions with focus groups and residents in recent weeks.
A one-time bonus for city employees is likely. A resolution introduced last week is likely to be amended at Tuesday’s council meeting.
One option would be to use $1.6 million of the windfall to offer $500 to seasonal employees, $5,000 to police, fire, refuse and transit employees — specifically identified as essential workers by the American Rescue Plan Act — and $1,500 to other municipal employees. Employees who left the city’s employ during that time would be eligible for a pro-rated amount.
Deuitch worked with Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster to determine how much bonuses might cost. The original resolution suggested up to $2.5 million.
Spending on capital expenses — essential equipment requested by department heads, including snowplows and other vehicles — was delayed because of the pandemic’s toll on city revenues. Those purchases would be funded with federal money. So would a portion of renovating and expanding the big cat exhibit at Washington Park Zoo to comply with new federal standards.
“We could eat up the whole $16 million for government” if the council isn’t cautious, President Michael Mack, D-3rd, warned. “Essential workers were not just government workers.”
Council members participating in the workshop seemed to agree that as the spending categories are set up, 70%of the money should be set aside for community projects.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, is pushing for a destination playground at Fedders Alley.
The council needs to adopt a plan before any appropriations are made, Deuitch said, and the funding buckets have to be set up in accord with the ARP priorities. “When it comes to promotion of a healthy childhood environment, there’s your destination playground,” she told Przybylinski.
Valparaiso’s Valplayso playground, built by community volunteers, was cited as a model for the destination playground.
“Our community has a lot of needs,” Mack said. “Let’s pick the biggest two or three and go for them.”
Resident Kathy Parker urged the city to avoid funding so many projects that nothing big is accomplished.
At a focus group for nonprofits, all of them said day care and mental health were the biggest issues. “They were sharing with us what they were getting from Michigan City residents and what they were saying,” Deuitch said.
Emergency day care is an urgent need. The state plans to offer assistance through a grant program in a few weeks, she said.
Kids staying home have access to guns and other dangers. “They were sharing a whole lot of things I would never have thought of,” Deuitch said.
Some other communities have set up a grant program, with experts at a community foundation or United Way evaluating applications and determining which proposal is funded.
Local activist Nancy Moldenhauer said providing safe places to walk would promote health and well-being. She hears residents say, “I wish I had more places to get out and walk in Michigan City that would be safe and that would allow me to get out and get my anxiety under control.”
A trail system to connect parks would help, plus it would connect a lot of neighborhoods.