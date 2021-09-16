Michigan City Council weighs options for pandemic aid

“We could eat up the whole $16 million for government” if the council isn’t cautious, President Michael Mack, D-3rd, warned. “Essential workers were not just government workers.”

Council members participating in the workshop seemed to agree that as the spending categories are set up, 70%of the money should be set aside for community projects.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, is pushing for a destination playground at Fedders Alley.

The council needs to adopt a plan before any appropriations are made, Deuitch said, and the funding buckets have to be set up in accord with the ARP priorities. “When it comes to promotion of a healthy childhood environment, there’s your destination playground,” she told Przybylinski.

Valparaiso’s Valplayso playground, built by community volunteers, was cited as a model for the destination playground.

“Our community has a lot of needs,” Mack said. “Let’s pick the biggest two or three and go for them.”

Resident Kathy Parker urged the city to avoid funding so many projects that nothing big is accomplished.