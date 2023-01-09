Michigan City councilman pursues sports complex

MICHIGAN CITY — Hammond, Merrillville and Crown Point have sports complexes. Valparaiso is planning to build one, and Portage is thinking about it.

Councilman Michael Mack wants to fulfill his dream of building one here.

Mack, D-3rd, let the council know that he plans to ask for up to $250,000 for American Structurepoint to do a feasibility study that would help the city determine what kind of facility to build, along with where and how.

“I believe we must invest in structures that can build and unite people here in Michigan City,” he said. Mack has advocated for the youth sports facility his entire term on the council.

Michigan City is expecting a population boom as a result of the Double Track Northwest Indiana project and developers’ intense interest in building housing in the city’s center. However, it lacks facilities to meet the growing demand for organized youth activities, Mack said.

“Many of our young athletes are forced to travel long distances,” eliminating some income groups from participating, he said. “A new athletics complex would not only provided needed resources for our youth sports programs, but it would also provide needed benefits to the city.”

Construction would create jobs, and operating it would generate additional revenue, he said. Plus, it could draw regional and national tournaments.

Mack toured Hammond’s complex and was shocked to find that Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wished the facility had been larger. Charter schools and home-schoolers want events there as well. “There’s just a lot of benefits that you don’t see,” he said.

The group that built the Merrillville facility is interested in investing in Michigan City, he said: “Let’s give our young athletes the facilities they deserve.”

Michigan City has many potential locations for such a complex, and Mack wants the study to identify the best site. He expects the proposal to include multiple fields and courts, concessions and other amenities.

The study could be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act or riverboat funds, he suggested.

Council attorney Jewell Harris is drafting the legislation for the study. Mack plans to introduce it this month or in early February.

In other action, the council unanimously voted for Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-6th, to serve as president and Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, to remain vice president.

“I’d like to thank Councilwoman Deuitch for a great year of leadership,” Fitzpatrick said. "I’ve got some big shoes to fill. It’s a hard act to follow."

Angie Nelson Deuitch, who is running for mayor, was nominated to retain the council presidency but quickly declined. Fitzpatrick appointed her instead as parliamentarian.

Przybylinski thanked Deuitch for her leadership, including “touchy situations” with ARPA funding.

“It’s going to be an election year, a lot of fun involved with that all the time,” he said. “It’s always good to wake up the ideas, wake up the spirit and get moving on stuff like that.”