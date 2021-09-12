Michigan City debates scholarship eligibility changes

MICHIGAN CITY – Revisions to the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program are on hold until after the city’s 2022 budget is approved. In the meantime, the program’s future expansion is uncertain.
City Council members and the public staked out positions on the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program at a recent workshop as efforts to overhaul the program began.
Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said each community across the country that offers a similar program does it differently, but she plans to put together a matrix to better compare them.
Kalamazoo and Hammond are two that have served as models for Michigan City. Kalamazoo’s program isn’t limited to homeowners, but Michigan City’s is. Hammond’s College Bound program is tied to homeownership but not Hammond’s public schools. Michigan City’s program currently requires students to attend the public high school.
Resident Don Briggs said it was “conspicuously cruel” not to include renters.
The council appears poised to expand the scholarship program to renters. The question is how else the program might be expanded.
Laure Poulin, an English teacher at Michigan City High School, asked the council to continue to encourage enrollment in public schools. She noted many MCHS graduates earn dual credits that allow them to graduate from college in three years. She also supports increasing the scholarship amount, currently capped at $5,000 per year for up to four years.
Councilmen Bryant Dabney, D-1st, and Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, are the only two current council members who voted to enact the Promise Scholarship program.
Dabney said he wouldn’t oppose letting people who live outside the city but attend MCHS become eligible for the scholarship as a way to support the public schools.
Pottawatomie Park Town Council member Janet Beck appreciated suggestions by council members that annexation by Michigan City would be a solution, but “It’s not that easy,” she said. “We did try.”
Kim Nowatzke, who lives outside the city, said families like hers often work inside the city limits and support the city in many other ways. “I have lived in Coolspring Township for 25 years in the same home,” she said.
Deuitch noted riverboat money goes to other local government entities in LaPorte County, too. Perhaps some of them could contribute to the Promise Scholarship fund so MCHS students who live outside the city could become eligible for the program, she said.
Resident Tom Kulavik said the program hasn’t boosted homeownership, MCHS enrollment or the city’s population. He favors making more people eligible.
Allowing MCHS students who live outside the city to participate would made another 66 eligible. Adding renters would increase the eligibility pool by 56.
Another option to expand the program would be to allow Marquette High School students to become eligible. That would add perhaps nine more students per year, Promise Scholarship program director Janet Buettner said.
“I wasn’t elected to represent Michigan City Area Schools,” Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said. “They have their own board.”
Deuitch said the program wasn’t designed to increase enrollment at public schools. “The goal of the program was to make sure we build a dynamic workforce in Michigan City,” she said.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, suggested college graduates returning to Michigan City could be offered a reward, like their first month’s rent or help with a down payment on a new home.
Buettner urged the council to take a step at a time to see how expanded participation will affect funding for the program. With the current average of 21 participants per year, the existing funding – more than $3 million – will last about a dozen more years, she said.
“I’m impressed with all the suggestions, but I think we should be careful of how much we change this this year,” Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said.