Michigan City debates scholarship eligibility changes

MICHIGAN CITY – Revisions to the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program are on hold until after the city’s 2022 budget is approved. In the meantime, the program’s future expansion is uncertain.

City Council members and the public staked out positions on the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program at a recent workshop as efforts to overhaul the program began.

Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said each community across the country that offers a similar program does it differently, but she plans to put together a matrix to better compare them.

Kalamazoo and Hammond are two that have served as models for Michigan City. Kalamazoo’s program isn’t limited to homeowners, but Michigan City’s is. Hammond’s College Bound program is tied to homeownership but not Hammond’s public schools. Michigan City’s program currently requires students to attend the public high school.

Resident Don Briggs said it was “conspicuously cruel” not to include renters.

The council appears poised to expand the scholarship program to renters. The question is how else the program might be expanded.