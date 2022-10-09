Michigan City Fire Department fights two blazes; officer saved man from burning home

MICHIGAN CITY — It was a busy night for firefighters on the night shift in Michigan City.

The Michigan City Fire Department battled two overnight blazes early Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Ohio Street, the department said in a social media post. Crews had not yet extinguished the fire when the fire department was called out again at 3:47 a.m. for another structure fire on East Homer Street.

Dramatic photos from the scene show one home fully engulfed in flames and the other house with a large fire burning through windows on the second floor. Both of the homes appeared to be damaged to the point where they were no longer habitable.

Michigan City resident Billy Greene saw a Michigan City Police Department officer arrive at the Homer Street home before the other agencies show up, bust into the house and save a man's life by leading him out of the burning building.

"The homeowner was asleep upstairs and I witnessed Officer Angelo Davenport trying to gain entry to the home but no one answered," he said. "Officer Davenport then smashed the front doors open on the porch and ran into the home getting the homeowner out in time and making sure there were no other humans or pets in there."

Greene said the officer guided the homeowner down the stairs and out of the burning house to safety.

It was a hectic night for first responders in Michigan City, Greene said.

"A big shoutout to all that was involved at that hour last night when at that time, many things were happening in Michigan City," he said.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

"At this time, this is all the information we can release," the Michigan City Fire Department said in a statement.