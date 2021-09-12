Michigan City focusing on affordable housing options

Houses are being built for $500,000 to $700,000, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, noted. “Are we looking at housing that people can actually afford?”

Taking stock of housing needs

The city doesn’t need to worry about high-end housing. Those are being built north of U.S. 12, Hulse said. But the city does need to focus on affordable and workforce housing, with prices up to $200,000, he said. “We want to make sure people aren’t priced out of the market.”

Identifying city-owned property that could be used for these homes will help. “We do want to make sure we provide houses that people can afford who work here,” Hulse said.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, asked about the four multi-family mixed-use projects planned. “Are they on big tracts of land?” he asked. “If we overload an area with a housing project, we could overload a whole area’s elementary school and throw the whole school system into chaos,” he said.

The four large projects are being built downtown. That’s part of the lure of the South Shore Line Double Track project that will speed travel to Chicago by rail. Being about an hour away will make Michigan City a more lucrative option for commuters.