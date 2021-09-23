 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City Hall reopens for public meetings
urgent

Michigan City Hall reopens for public meetings

MICHIGAN CITY — City Hall is now reopen to the public, no appointment necessary, following criticism from City Council members.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Mayor Duane Parry lifted his previous executive order Wednesday, saying the two-week quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak at City Hall is over.

The action means all city government buildings are now open to the public without an appointment.

Public meetings will be held in person as well as online.

At the City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, and Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said the city buildings should be open.

“I believe everybody has been tested and it’s come back negative,” Deuitch said.

Fitzpatrick has made it a point to reiterate at every council meeting that he still has no confidence in Parry, following a no-confidence vote by the council this spring.

In announcing the buildings are open again, Parry urged residents to take the recent surge of the virus seriously and to follow CDC and Indiana Department of Health guidelines.

“Masks, social distancing, good hygiene and avoiding crowds and groups is key to protecting the community’s health and economy,” he said.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are state legislatures becoming more influential?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Michigan City buildings restricted
Latest Headlines

Michigan City buildings restricted

  • Updated

Mayor Duane Parry issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are effectively immediately and will continue until further notice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts