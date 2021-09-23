Michigan City Hall reopens for public meetings

MICHIGAN CITY — City Hall is now reopen to the public, no appointment necessary, following criticism from City Council members.

Mayor Duane Parry lifted his previous executive order Wednesday, saying the two-week quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak at City Hall is over.

The action means all city government buildings are now open to the public without an appointment.

Public meetings will be held in person as well as online.

At the City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, and Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said the city buildings should be open.

“I believe everybody has been tested and it’s come back negative,” Deuitch said.

Fitzpatrick has made it a point to reiterate at every council meeting that he still has no confidence in Parry, following a no-confidence vote by the council this spring.

In announcing the buildings are open again, Parry urged residents to take the recent surge of the virus seriously and to follow CDC and Indiana Department of Health guidelines.