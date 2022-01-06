Michigan City High School ROTC supports school over holiday break

MICHIGAN CITY — The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) helped with two recent events at the high school.

They provided the color guard for the basketball game against Penn and helping set up and then tear down for the MCHS wrestling tournament on Dec. 23.

The military drill team was also practicing for its competition at Portage on Feb. 26. This meet is a precursor to the MCJROTC Regional Championship meet on March 12 at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

The winner of that meet will compete in the MCJROTC championship in Orlando, Florida in April. The cost of that trip, like all MCJROTC activities, is done at no cost to the student. All expenses are covered by the Marine Corps.

The cadets will be conducting presentations at each MCHS middle school on Jan. 19.The program was not able to do the presentations last year due to COVID.

That, like many other COVID-related factors, had a detrimental effect on enrollment. The Marine Corps requires that a school have an enrollment of at least 100 cadets to maintain the program.