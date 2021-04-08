Michigan City High School student named Indiana Academic All-Star

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School senior Josiah Miller has been named a 2021 Indiana Academic All-Star.

Miller is one of only 40 seniors in Indiana to receive the honor, which is sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP). The students were selected from a field of 270 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited high schools.

Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.

The program is produced by IASP, with support from DePauw University, Indiana University, and Purdue University, and corporate partner Herff Jones. Student Awards will be presented in May by these partners.

Miller is a top honor student at MCHS, with a GPA of 4.68. He has earned numerous college credits at Michigan City High School, through AP and Dual-Credit courses.

A multi-sport athlete for the MCHS, he advanced to the IHSAA State Diving Finals in 2020 and 2021. In addition to diving for the Wolves, he participated in Boys Swimming, Tennis, and Track. He is an Assistant Dive Coach both for the MCHS team and for the Michina Dive Club and was MVP for Boys Tennis.