Michigan City hosts back-to-school rally Aug. 8

MICHIGAN CITY — The annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally is a go for next month but, because of the pandemic, it will look quite a bit different than in past years.

Organizing sponsors have moved the annual event to Michigan City High School, where it will be a “drive-through” opportunity for families to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies along with information from community agencies. The festival aspects of the event (food, activities, vendor booths) will not take place this year.

The rally backpack distribution is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.

“With over 2,000 students and family members expected, we knew we could not hold the rally in its traditional form this summer,” said Patricia Harris of the Indiana Black Expo, who chairs the Citywide Back-to-School Rally Committee.

“However, we know that many families in our community are struggling and the need is greater than ever. This event will help us ensure that students have the supplies they need for school this fall, whether they are learning in school buildings or from home online.”