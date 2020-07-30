Michigan City hosts back-to-school rally Aug. 8

MICHIGAN CITY — The annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally is a go for next month but, because of the pandemic, it will look quite a bit different than in past years.
Organizing sponsors have moved the annual event to Michigan City High School, where it will be a “drive-through” opportunity for families to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies along with information from community agencies. The festival aspects of the event (food, activities, vendor booths) will not take place this year.
The rally backpack distribution is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.
“With over 2,000 students and family members expected, we knew we could not hold the rally in its traditional form this summer,” said Patricia Harris of the Indiana Black Expo, who chairs the Citywide Back-to-School Rally Committee.
“However, we know that many families in our community are struggling and the need is greater than ever. This event will help us ensure that students have the supplies they need for school this fall, whether they are learning in school buildings or from home online.”
In conjunction with the rally, organizers are encouraging businesses, churches, and other organizations to donate supplies that will be provided directly to schools this year.
Supplies especially needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic include pencil boxes, water bottles, cloth face masks, facial tissues, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, quart and gallon size Ziploc bags, earbuds, and headphones.
Suggested donations also include more traditional supplies: pencils, black pens, spiral notebooks and 3-hole notebook paper (especially college rule), markers (washable), crayons, dry erase markers, glue sticks, erasers, 2-pocket folders, rulers, highlighters, composition books, and calculators.
Supply donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at the Michigan City Area Schools Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Ave. Enter behind the building, by the dumpsters/loading area off of Barker Avenue.
The Citywide Back to School Rally is a collaborative effort supported by numerous community agencies. This year, the organizing committee includes representatives from Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City Area Schools, Anthem, American Licorice, Sodexo, and the LaPorte County NAACP.
Title sponsors also include Franciscan Health, Michigan City Community Enrichment Corp., attorney Dan Granquist, MDWise, Meijer, Comcast, GAF, and the Indiana Toll Road.
For information about the Rally, including sponsorship opportunities, visit http://educateMC.net/backtoschoolrally.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.