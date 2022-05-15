 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City Junior ROTC continues to support community

Michigan City Junior ROTC continues to support community

The MCHS Color Guard of Cadets Lance Cpl. Tanner Klimczyk, Cpl. Marcus Mantel, 1st Sgt .Rosa Rojas and Cpl. Matthew Wilson prepare to participate in the  dedication ceremony for the Barbara Jones Slater Track.   

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Corps (MCJROTC) continues to support the community and MCHS as the school year progresses to final exams.

The cadets supported the Michigan City Easter egg hunt at the Friendship Gardens, the MCHS track meets, and the dedication of the MCHS track to former Rogers High School teacher and Olympic gold medalist Barbara Jones Slater.

Besides providing support, the MCJROTC is preparing for numerous summer activities. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the cadets will return to their Leadership Camp at the St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin.

“This camp provides our cadets with the opportunity to engage in leadership skills in a field and physical environment,” said Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak.

Selected cadets will also be attending the National JROTC military drill camp at Schriener University in Kerrville, Texas and the Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania.

“These camps provide additional instruction for the senior cadets who will be the leaders in our program for the next two years,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. All MCJROTC activities are done at no cost to MCHS or the cadets. They are completely funded by the Marine Corps.

