Michigan City looks at take-home car policy

MICHIGAN CITY — Loosening residency rules for police and firefighters to comply with state law has the City Council asking about police rules for take-home vehicles.

Municipalities across Indiana are changing their ordinances to comply with the state law that says if police and firefighters have adequate transportation to get to work and a reliable phone, they can live as far away as they want.

In Michigan City, the question is whether the city should pay for that transportation.

Take-home police vehicles are viewed by the city as a way to make the police presence in the city more visible, even when the officers using those vehicles are off-duty. Officers tend to see the vehicles as an employee benefit, part of their overall compensation package.

The city’s administration will have to determine that squad cars for officers living farther away might not be in city’s best interest, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at-large, said. “Otherwise, we’re going to be buying squad cars year in and year out” because of additional mileage on vehicles, he said.

His brother, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, agreed.