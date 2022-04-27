Michigan City mayor files charges to remove 4 housing authority commissioners

MICHIGAN CITY — Four Michigan City Housing Authority members are being ousted by Mayor Duane Parry over complaints about the agency’s performance.

Parry announced Tuesday he served chairman Milton H. Malone, Willie M. Lee, Doretha Sanders-Malone and Carla Mock with removal charges. The other commissioners remain in place.

The agency assists the community with low-income housing. That includes operating Lakeland Estates and Boulevard Gardens, a total of 150 apartments.

On April 13, Parry notified the agency’s board that it violated the Indiana Open Door Law during their March 31 meeting and were set to violate it again on April 13. The board didn’t have a remote meeting policy in place, thus was not adhering to state law, he said.

The April 13 meeting went forward anyway.

That’s just one of Parry’s complaints. The charges filed by Parry outline the agency’s failures in recent years.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cited the Michigan City agency as having substandard management. At the end of the local agency’s 2018 fiscal year, HUD determined the management deficiencies persisted.

On Feb. 27, 2020, HUD designated MCHA a troubled agency. On March 9, 2020, MCHA was further sanctioned by HUD and placed on “zero threshold” status, meaning all functions of MCHS have been under HUD review since then.

On Nov. 30, 2020, HUD forced MCHA to enter into a recovery agreement that sets performance milestones that must be met to prevent the total loss of local control of the agency.

MCHA fired its prior executive director over those concerns about management instability.

Parry said he could have taken action to hold the commissioners accountable then but elected not to do so because of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.