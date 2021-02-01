Michigan City mayor recuperating from COVID

MICHIGAN CITY — The mayor of Michigan City continues doing well in his recovery from COVID-19.

Duane Parry, 71, said he still feels a bit tired and has lingering stiffness in his joints, but nothing serious enough has developed for him to seek medical treatment.

He said the advice given to him by his doctor on the phone last week was get plenty of rest and keep close tabs on his symptoms.

“I hope I sail through this thing. I feel pretty good right now,” he said.

Parry said he’s not sure how he contracted the virus.

He played basketball at the former Elston High School gymnasium on Jan. 26.

Parry said he returned home from work the next day and went to bed after experiencing some chills.

He had himself tested Thursday and the results were positive.

City Hall reopened Monday under restricted public access following a deep cleaning on Friday.

According to the mayor’s office, Parry is under a 10-day quarantine.

Parry said he always wears a mask outside the home and has been tested on a regular basis.