Michigan City mayor vows to keep on CSX over troubled crossing

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is promising fellow Board of Public Works and Safety members he'll keep calling people at CSX until he can get some traction on repairing the railroad crossing at Tilden Avenue.

The CSX tracks have sunken, so the railroad will need to raise the tracks there. The railroad crossing is in such bad shape that the city closed the intersection while waiting for CSX to repair it.

David Hack, who lives on Gardenia Street, asked the board to put up better signage to deter drivers from using his street.

“We don’t want to have the crossing closed. We want it open as much as everyone else,” board President Andrew White said, but they’re concerned about safety.

“We are taking steps to contact CSX. We aren’t resigned to having that crossing just closed,” he said.

Parry had talked with Hack while they were grocery shopping. “I feel the same way that you do,” Parry told Hack.

Parry promised to direct the street department to price signs that direct people to Woodland or Franklin, away from Gardenia.