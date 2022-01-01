Michigan City mayor vows to keep on CSX over troubled crossing

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is promising fellow Board of Public Works and Safety members he'll keep calling people at CSX until he can get some traction on repairing the railroad crossing at Tilden Avenue.
The CSX tracks have sunken, so the railroad will need to raise the tracks there. The railroad crossing is in such bad shape that the city closed the intersection while waiting for CSX to repair it.
David Hack, who lives on Gardenia Street, asked the board to put up better signage to deter drivers from using his street.
“We don’t want to have the crossing closed. We want it open as much as everyone else,” board President Andrew White said, but they’re concerned about safety.
“We are taking steps to contact CSX. We aren’t resigned to having that crossing just closed,” he said.
Parry had talked with Hack while they were grocery shopping. “I feel the same way that you do,” Parry told Hack.
Parry promised to direct the street department to price signs that direct people to Woodland or Franklin, away from Gardenia.
“From all indications, we could have a very mild winter,” so maybe CSX can move sooner on the repairs, he said. If additional city spending is needed for the approach to the crossing, he might need to ask the council for money to pay for the work, he said.
“I’m definitely of the impression we’re beating our head against the wall with CSX,” board Vice President Virginia Keating said.
Parry said he understands her position. “The railroads in this country operate pretty much as they see fit,” he said. “We will keep gnawing away at this situation the best we can.”
Parry has already called U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, seeking help and promised to do so again. Parry said he will keep calling various CSX phone numbers until he gets the answer he wants.
The trackmaster is in charge of work on that section of the railroad. “I just need to find somebody over his head to get him to do something,” Parry said.
White said CSX recently posted on Facebook that the railroad has been named one of America’s most responsible companies. “I just wish that we could get through to CSX to have them exhibit that they are truly a company that is trying to address our concerns,” he said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs