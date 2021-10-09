Michigan City mayor withdraws request for big raise

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry urged the City Council to skip raises for elected officials to free up $179,000 for hourly employees.
The city’s budget is headed toward last-minute approval after the council failed to act at its meeting last Tuesday, saying it was advised that morning the numbers they had been looking at weren’t accurate.
Parry criticized the Finance Committee for abruptly ending budget talks. Department heads were present and prepared to discuss their budgets, he said.
“The action of the Finance Committee appeared to be related to salary adjustments in the 2022 budget,” Parry said. “By suspending the budget hearings, the committee has given our biggest enemy, time, a seat at the table.”
If the council fails to approve a 2022 budget by Nov. 1, the city defaults to the 2021 budget, which is $5.2 million less than proposed for 2022, meaning city services would be reduced, he said. “Our budget cannot be amended to recapture this money. It would be lost forever,” he said.
“The worst thing the council can do is fail to review the budget or fail to pass the budget,” Parry said. “Workers can’t stop because they feel like it. Neither can you or me. Make the cuts you want, but please pass the budget as soon as possible.”
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, is chair of the Finance Committee. At each council meeting since the council’s unanimous vote of no confidence in the mayor, Fitzpatrick has made it a point to reiterate that he has no confidence in Parry.
“Whether you dislike me or want to punish me, personal feelings must be put aside,” Parry said. “Please give our people the support and resources they need to do their jobs.”
The council was presented a budget that includes some significant raises for employees, based on a 2019 salary study commissioned by former Mayor Ron Meer’s administration.
“I commend the last administration for having the salary study done,” Parry said. “We’re at the bottom of the hill, pay-wise. Our employees are as good as those anywhere.”
Removing raises for all elected officials — the mayor, city clerk and City Council members — would save over $178,000, Parry said. “Now that’s fiscal responsibility,” he said.
Parry’s remarks earned applause from Fitzgerald as well as employees in the audience.
The mayor’s budget proposal had included a nearly 50% increase in his pay as well as raises for the City Clerk Gale Neulieb and the council.
Council members stressed their support for employees, especially hourly workers.
Fitzpatrick reminded attendees that he and some others on the council attempted to get budget numbers from the Parry administration sooner. “We wanted to have plenty of time to look at what was presented and what should be the best course of action going forward,” he said.