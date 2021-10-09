Michigan City mayor withdraws request for big raise

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry urged the City Council to skip raises for elected officials to free up $179,000 for hourly employees.

The city’s budget is headed toward last-minute approval after the council failed to act at its meeting last Tuesday, saying it was advised that morning the numbers they had been looking at weren’t accurate.

Parry criticized the Finance Committee for abruptly ending budget talks. Department heads were present and prepared to discuss their budgets, he said.

“The action of the Finance Committee appeared to be related to salary adjustments in the 2022 budget,” Parry said. “By suspending the budget hearings, the committee has given our biggest enemy, time, a seat at the table.”

If the council fails to approve a 2022 budget by Nov. 1, the city defaults to the 2021 budget, which is $5.2 million less than proposed for 2022, meaning city services would be reduced, he said. “Our budget cannot be amended to recapture this money. It would be lost forever,” he said.

“The worst thing the council can do is fail to review the budget or fail to pass the budget,” Parry said. “Workers can’t stop because they feel like it. Neither can you or me. Make the cuts you want, but please pass the budget as soon as possible.”