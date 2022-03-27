Michigan City on fast track for growth

MICHIGAN CITY — It has been years since planning began for the Double Track NWI project. Its impact will last for many more years to come.

The project, currently under construction, will speed travel between Michigan City and Chicago, putting it within about the same commuting time as Naperville.

“The Double Track project has been a catalyst for mixed-use multifamily developers,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.

Well-heeled developers from New Jersey, Detroit, Indianapolis and even Europe are flocking to Michigan City, he said.

“We’re punching above our weight” in terms of economic development, Hulse said. The Double Track project certainly helps.

The city is attracting residential as well as industrial development. The residential development is for a variety of income levels, helping provide new workforce housing as well as high-end homes.

“We need to bring more people back to the city,” Hulse said. Real estate appraisals are up 40%, which shows the city is on the rise, he said.

Mayor Duane Parry acknowledged the Double Track construction project won’t be without pain. The original plan called for the Michigan City segment of the project to be done over two years. Instead, it’s going to be done in just one year to avoid the extra cost of mobilizing the equipment again for a second phase.

The city agreed to “rip the Band-Aid off” to get the project done sooner, Parry said.

While 11th Street might be difficult to cross because of the second set of tracks being added along the route, Ohio, Wabash, Washington and Franklin Streets will remain open with rare exceptions when construction on those streets is underway. “We’re trying to make sure we have at least two of those north-south accesses open,” Parry said.

First responders will not fall below the required response times, he promised.

Part of the Double Track project includes building a new downtown train station in the block between Franklin and Pine streets. The terra cotta façade from the former station was saved to be incorporated into the new station.

But it’s not just a station going back up. Plans call for Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties to build an $80 million, 12-story mixed-use development on the site. In addition to the train station, the project includes 208 luxury residential apartments, over 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a 558-space parking garage.

“The downtown of Michigan City is undergoing a renaissance,” Parry said.

Planning Director Skyler York said the city has seen projects that run out of steam in the past. That was then. “The sophistication of developers is much higher than eight years ago 10 years ago,” he said. Redevelopment agreements are being built to get to the end project and “make sure that we don’t have false starts.”

Michigan City has been known for its summer homes. That’s changing. “Right now, we are seeing a transition to permanent residents here,” York said. New builds and building permits are booming, and the inspection staff is “super busy.”

“We have been slow in two years, three years, even through COVID,” he said.

“Michigan City is going to be a city of all seasons,” Parry said.

Providing the quality of life residents want is key. Indiana’s low tax rates might help attract interest in the Region, but it’s the quality-of-life amenities that seal the deal.

Michigan City excels in that regard, starting with its extremely popular Washington Park. The photogenic lighthouse, Old Lighthouse Museum, zoo and lakeview dining already draws visitors from Chicago.

The city this year agreed to expand the big cats exhibit for lions and tigers at the zoo. “The zoo has improved immensely in the last 10, 12 years,” Parks and Recreation Director Ed Shinn said. He gave the credit to Zoo Director Jamie Huss.

A place at Washington Park to walk dogs is coming soon, too. About two-thirds of the public input on the issue favors allowing dogs there. When dogs are walked, owners get exercise, too.

The Double Track project could increase the city’s population by over 4%, so the city needs to provide the right amenities, Shinn said. “I think recreation is going to be the key to attract them.”

The city has 16 parks for a variety of recreational uses. A new five-year master plan calls for all kinds of improvements, including inclusive playgrounds at neighborhood parks for kids with special needs.

“Take a walk on the Singing Sands Trail,” Parry said. “It’s a marvelous experience.” The trail is part of the Marquette Greenway Trail that will stretch from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.

Parry said the city in talks with businesses that will bring employees to the city and provide a livable wage. “We have a population of excellent specialty businesses,” he said, with more in the pipeline.

The city’s finances are bolstered by revenue from Blue Chip Casino and Hotel but hampered by property tax caps. Parry wishes part of the state’s $5 billion surplus will be shared with municipalities. “You’re also got to take care of your cities and towns,” he said.

Michigan City has 23 square miles, 171 miles of streets and 140 miles of sidewalks. “That’s a tremendous responsibility,” he said.

Looking to the future, Parry said he would like to see the Indiana Department of Correction move the Indiana State Prison to a different location, perhaps to Westville. The prison dates back to the Civil War.

Moving it would open up redevelopment opportunities there.

“We keep our fingers on the pulse of what’s going on,” he said.

The naval armory at the end of the historic drawbridge to Washington Park is something else Parry has his eyes on. “I would love to take possession of that naval armory if possible,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.