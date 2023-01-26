Michigan City opposes proposed NIPSCO rate hike

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council unanimously opposes NIPSCO’s proposed 16.5% increase in electric rates.

The increase would include having ratepayers foot the bill for retiring the coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station.

“The electric rates of NIPSCO are already among the highest,” council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said, with residents already hard-pressed to pay their bills. Michigan City has a high poverty rate.

He’s concerned that NiSource, NIPSCO’s parent, might look to electric customers to support money-losing ventures.

“It is time that NIPSCO executives take pay cuts” and reduce costs, Przybylinski said.

His brother, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said he’s concerned about the effect on businesses as well as residents. “NIPSCO is and has been a leading high-rate utility in the state of Indiana.”

If approved, the new rate would be phased in with the full impact in July 2024. “To me, that’s a big hike to us,” Don Przybylinski said.

The city budgeted for a 10% to 15% increase in utility costs this year, but that isn’t just for electricity.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, urged ratepayers to reach out to the board of directors. “Those are the people who make these financial decisions when it comes to these companies,” he said.

Don Przybylinski was at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s field hearing Jan. 4 at Valparaiso High School. “That’s why they have these field hearings,” he said, so regulators will hear the public’s views. “The IURC is the board that makes the final decision on what people are saying.”

That’s why it’s so important to speak out, he said. Contacting individual directors on the board can be difficult.