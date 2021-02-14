Michigan City police could get 10 new vehicles

MICHIGAN CITY — Ten new police vehicles are likely coming for the detective bureau.

Police Chief Dion Campbell said the city hasn’t purchased new vehicles since he became chief. These would be leased for two years.

The lease limits mileage to 15,000 per year, but that shouldn’t be a problem because detectives average well under 10,000 miles annually, Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said.

The leased vehicles can’t be fully outfitted for patrol use, but detectives require fewer alterations to use the vehicles, Campbell said. Ten vehicles currently used by detectives would be shifted to the patrol division.

Campbell became chief in 2020. The council had previously approved $450,000 to buy vehicles, but a budget crunch and the pandemic combined to put a halt to that spending.

Fleet rotation is important, he stressed, because repairs can add up to more than the cost of a new vehicle. Police vehicles tend to get heavy use.

Last year, police officers were in 27 accidents, with disciplinary actions taken against negligent officers in eight of those crashes, Simmons said.

Three of the vehicles were totaled, City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster said.