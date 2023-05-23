After a hiatus of a few years, thousands of people turned out last summer to the lakefront in Michigan City to show their pride or express their support as allies.

Michigan City Pridefest will return this summer to the shoreline as part of Pride Month in June.

The Michigan City Pride Committee will host the gathering from 1 to 8 p.m. June 17 at the Guy Foreman Bicentennial Amphitheater, 115 Lake Shore Drive in Washington Park.

"This year's festival promises to be just as lively and entertaining," organizers say, "with a wide range of activities and performances that are sure to delight everyone in attendance."

"We are thrilled to be able to host this event once again," said Cory Soller, a member of the Pride Committee. "Our goal is to create an inclusive and welcoming space where people from all backgrounds can come together to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community."

It's an annual celebration of Northwest Indiana's LGBTQ+ community that takes place at the stage where the Michigan City Municipal Band performs its concerts. About 4,500 people attended last year.

Michigan City Pridefest started in 2018 and went on hiatus during 2020 and 2021.

"It was great to be back" last year, he said. "As someone who works in health care, I can tell you that, after the pandemic, people wanted something to do and to be back together. There were lots of smiling faces."

Organizers expect at least 5,000 people this year.

"We've gained attendance at least 1,000 every year," Soller said. "We've been getting the word out. We promote it on social media. I just did a podcast. It's the biggest Pride event in Northwest Indiana. There are a few Pride picnics, but it's the biggest event of its kind."

It draws people from across the Calumet Region and surrounding states.

"We have folks from all across Northwest Indiana, as well as Indiana, Illinois and Michigan," he said. "People have even flown in to come to Michigan City Pridefest."

At least 30 vendors will be selling Pride merchandise and referring people to community resources. At least six food trucks will sell cuisine like barbecue, hot dogs, Jamaican fare and snow cones.

A variety of musicians like Blastcap and Dylan Leavitt will take the stage to perform throughout the day.

"It's going to be a big affair," he said.

Everyone is welcome.

"Our event is family-friendly, so it's a little bit different than some," he said. "We have drag shows, but they're family-friendly and everything is G-rated. People can come out and celebrate diversity and inclusion."

The mayor, city council president and other politicians are slated to make appearances. Michigan City Pridefest has many sponsors, including NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Horizon Bank, Konrady Plastics, Fiddlehead Restaurant and Unsalted No Sharks.

"It's everyone, from large corporations to small businesses," Soller said. "It's amazing. You never know how people will react, and we've had overwhelming support in favor from the community. It's truly been nice to see."

The event is free, but you may have to pay to park at Washington Park if you don't have a pass.

"A lot of people come and stop by while they're at Washington Park. They might also get a bite to eat and go to the beach," he said. "It's going to be a nice day on the lakefront."

For more information, visit MichiganCityPride.com or email info@MichiganCityPride.com.