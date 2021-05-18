Michigan City puts condo developer on short leash

The pending economic development agreement would enable the developer to get money from backers for the work, but the commission wants to see those details before signing off on the project.

“It seems like they want us to agree to all these things and they haven’t done their work,” Councilwoman Angie Deuitch said. “They need to come to the table with what they’re going to do and flesh it all out before they come here.”

“We’ve been down this road before with other projects in parts of the north end,” she said.

Part of the due diligence Sirinek expects from 100 North Washington includes much more improved drawings of the proposed building, especially the side facing away from the lake.

Sirinek suggested giving the developer a 60-day deadline to complete this work and more before it’s taken to the council for approval of economic development bonds.

“This was one of the first meetings I was involved in before the pandemic hit last year,” Commission President Chris Chatfield said.

“I think there are valid points here. This has been a year and a couple of months,” Chatfield said.