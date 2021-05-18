 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City puts condo developer on short leash
alert urgent

Michigan City puts condo developer on short leash

Michigan City City Hall

Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY – The developer of a proposed 55-unit condo project just outside Washington Park could feel pressure from the Redevelopment Commission soon.

“I think everybody’s satisfied with the contents of the economic development agreement” for the Washington Landing Condominiums project, RDC attorney Alan Sirinek said last week, but developer 100 North Washington hasn’t done due diligence on utilities, stormwater, wastewater, Amtrak and other components of the project.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

“There are a lot of unknown costs. That could be a several-million-dollar aspect of this project, and that’s just for the utilities,” Sirinek said.

“I wouldn’t even be bringing this to you if it were our property,” Sirinek said. “It would be a nonstarter.”

100 North Washington plans to build the six-story structure at the site of a former Amtrak train station that has housed a series of restaurants.

The condominiums would cost $400,000 to $550,000.

“It seems like we’re being asked to fund the big project,” City Council President Michael Mack said. “We’ve been discussing this since I’ve been on the Redevelopment Commission.”

The developer will need to get the investors to agree to spending the money to investigate those potential impacts on the project costs, Sirinek said.

The pending economic development agreement would enable the developer to get money from backers for the work, but the commission wants to see those details before signing off on the project.

“It seems like they want us to agree to all these things and they haven’t done their work,” Councilwoman Angie Deuitch said. “They need to come to the table with what they’re going to do and flesh it all out before they come here.”

“We’ve been down this road before with other projects in parts of the north end,” she said.

Part of the due diligence Sirinek expects from 100 North Washington includes much more improved drawings of the proposed building, especially the side facing away from the lake.

Sirinek suggested giving the developer a 60-day deadline to complete this work and more before it’s taken to the council for approval of economic development bonds.

“This was one of the first meetings I was involved in before the pandemic hit last year,” Commission President Chris Chatfield said.

“I think there are valid points here. This has been a year and a couple of months,” Chatfield said.

However, the project seems viable, Chatfield said, she recommended putting the developer on a short leash and scheduling a special meeting on this project within a couple of weeks.

“I think probably part of this should have been vetted earlier with him,” he said.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Target and Starbucks will not require masks for fully vaccinated customers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts