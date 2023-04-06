Authors will read their work at Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts during the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Michigan City.

The Legit AF reading will return, featuring author Westley Heine, poet Michele McDannold and union autoworker and writer Dan Denton. Musical guest Tasty Treats will perform at the reading, which will be followed by an open mic night where creative types from the community can take the stage to share their work.

The reading will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at 717 Franklin Street.

McDannold, a former Michigan City resident who's returning to revive Legit AF for one night only, will read for her new poetry collection "By Plane, Train or Coincidence," which features many poems written in or about Northwest Indiana.

Heine's work has appeared in the Chicago Reader, Gravitas, Dumpster Fire Press and other publications.

Denton is an autoworker who was the first poet ever published in the UAW Local 12 Union Journal and who often contributes to the Toledo Streets Newspaper, a nonprofit that helps the homeless.

The literary event is free and open to the public.

