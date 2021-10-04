Michigan City ready to OK capital requests

MICHIGAN CITY — After making department heads wait for weeks, the City Council is poised to give quick approval Tuesday night to a string of capital spending requests.

Some folks were upset when the council tabled the appropriation requests earlier, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said at the most recent council meeting. That includes three council members who didn’t want to wait to get snowplows and other equipment ordered.

“We’re actually saving the city $3 million” by using American Rescue Plan funds instead of riverboat funds, he said. “Just be patient,” Przybylinski advised department heads. “I told them, don’t be upset; we’ll get this taken care of.”

“Waiting a little longer proved to be effective,” Finance Committee Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said. He has been protective of riverboat funds after they were nearly depleted a few years ago.

The council could have approved the funds several weeks ago if the appropriation request from the administration had come with wording that allowed the riverboat funds to be reimbursed, Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, said. Having all options in place could have gained approval faster. “We could have already passed this.”