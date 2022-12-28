Michigan City remaps council wards

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council approved a new map of council districts just in time for the 2023 municipal election.

The LaPorte County Election Board will need to reassign voters to address just one complication — a precinct that is split between two districts.

DePauw University Professor Kelsey Kauffman provided several options to choose from. Council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, singled out Kauffman for praise.

“She had many cities she was dealing with at the same time,” council President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said.

Kauffman reached out to the council in November to offer assistance. Council attorney Jewell Harris met with her to help hammer out details. Kauffman offered eight maps that met legal requirements, Deuitch said.

Each map had to have districts that varied in population by 10% or less. Przybylinski told the council last week that he preferred the MCNP1 alternative.

That alternative excluded Indiana State Prison from the population distribution among the council’s six districts. That had a big impact on the configuration of council districts. In the former District 3, prisoners made up 44% of the population. Councilman Michael Mack, who represents that district, was absent Tuesday.

“That one is the most contiguous and adjacent,” meaning compact, Deuitch said. “It doesn’t do that jogging all around” that gerrymandered districts often have.

“That was the best one as far as complexity,” she said.

“I lost about half a block on Springland,” Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said.

Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said her district was affected as well. She planned to use social media to communicate changes to constituents and hoped county election officials would notify individual voters to let them know which district they are now in as well as where to vote.

Deuitch said she had just left the council about a decade ago, when districts were last drawn, and didn’t realize this had to be done. She wasn’t alone.

A dozen years ago, Kauffman was teaching a class at DePauw that realized some Indiana municipalities hadn’t drafted new council districts in decades.

“We started a very ambitious project to see how widespread the problem was,” she told the council this month. So they created the website Indianalocalredistricting.com.

“Starting last year, we kicked the project up again,” she said. All districts with a single representative have to be reexamined after every decennial census to make sure representation isn’t skewed.

In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously approved vacating an alley between Ivy Tech Community College’s campus and the new location of HealthLinc’s proposed $15 million facility.

Resident Tommy Kulavik told the council to be proud of this step toward making the new development happen.

“This is why I envy you members of the council,” Kulavik said. “You’re going to be able to tell your great-grandchildren, your children, your grandchildren, 'Yeah, I was on the council when they vacated that alley so that clinic could go in'.”