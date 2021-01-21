Michigan City renews contract for cops in schools

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council approved a contract for school resource officers, but with some concerns about how they’re chosen and deployed.
The contract with Michigan City Area Schools dates back to 2018. The new contract calls for the school district to pay the city $100,000 per year, paid three times a year, to cover the cost of providing the two officers during the school year.
Their responsibilities include being visible, active law enforcement figures on campus dealing with law enforcement matters and school code violations, providing a safe environment on campus, serving as a classroom resource for law education, to be a resource at teacher-parent-student conferences, to appear before various school groups and to document activities and offer statistical data when requested.
Duties of school resource officers heavily emphasize an active role when drugs or alcohol are involved.
“These two officers are vital to the operation of the schools, especially the operation of the high school,” Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said.
Rodney McCormick, a father of five kids, said it’s important for the council to weigh in on who the officers are. “I think the school should take care of their business, but safety is crucial,” he said.
McCormick expressed an interest in running for a council seat.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, questioned whether the reimbursement is sufficient to cover the city’s cost. In the summer, the officers are usually assigned to the juvenile division or on patrol, Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said.
Paul Przybylinski said there should be more community involvement in determining who will serve as a school resource officer.
The officers should be encouraged to take training and de-escalation and social work, Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said. “Perhaps they might need a little bit of refresher on how to work with teens.” The United Way might have funding to help with this, she said.
That work is already being done in LaPorte County right now, Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said.