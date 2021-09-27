Michigan City requests big pay hikes in 2022 budget

The job descriptions were approved earlier this year by the Board of Works, but council members weren’t informed about that before getting the proposed salaries in preparation for the budget process, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.

Przybylinski opposes dipping into riverboat revenue from Blue Chip Casino to pay salaries and other operating costs. “There’s $7,058,708 budgeted out of the riverboat funds for the next year’s budget, and I thought we were trying to curtail our dependence on the riverboat funding.”

“I think some of these salaries are way over the top, and I don’t know if we can afford them,” he added. “There’s a lot of money out there, and I think that you ought to draw a line in the sand sometime, and to me it’s now.”

His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said comparing Michigan City to other second-class cities is a fallacy because Michigan City’s population is so much less. “The city of South Bend has 100,000 people in it. The city of Michigan City has 30,000 people in it.”

In addition, half of Michigan City’s population is below the federal poverty line, he noted.