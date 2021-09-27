Michigan City requests big pay hikes in 2022 budget

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is asking for a 48.7% pay raise in his administration’s 2022 budget proposal.
That would boost his salary from his current $79,409.72 to $118,120.14.
It’s just one of the big increases proposed as the administration seeks to implement the recommendations of a 2019 study on employee compensation.
City Council members are squawking about the proposed raises that would cost an additional $4 million annually.
Among the other big increases would be:
• City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster, up 33%, to $61,502.22
• Accounts payable/receivable specialist, up 40%, to $31,255.20
• City Administrator Chris Yagelski, up 44.6%, to $51,578.91
• City Engineer Jeffery Wright, up 36.4%, to $67,784.58
• Building Commissioner Sue Downs, up 32.4%, to $44,066.40
Raises of nearly 58% would go to a series of lower-wage workers, many of them seasonal help, to bring them to salaries of up to $15 per hour.
The administration also proposes raises of more than 76% for council members, to $25,671.54, but many of the council members spoke against giving themselves any raise at all.
“I don’t feel like elected officials should be voting on increasing their salaries,” City Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, said.
City Clerk Gale Neulieb, also an elected official, would get a 7.35% raise, to $70,526.48. Several council members said she deserves it.
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, introduced the salary ordinances as chairman of the City Council’s Budget Committee just to get the process started, he said. He denied trying to pad salaries in preparation for a mayoral bid.
“I’m not running for mayor. I don’t know where that came from,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is not an endorsement. This is not my approval of this.”
Councilman: Hikes 'outrageous'
“I think a lot of these increases are unbelievable and outrageous,” Fitzpatrick said. “Some of them are 40 and 50 percent, and just what we’re going off of from the job description, it didn’t seem like there’s much increase in responsibilities.”
Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said she requested job descriptions earlier last year and was provided a 2019 study done under former Mayor Ron Meer.
“I’m not opposed to pay increases as long as they’re justifiable,” she said, but the job descriptions hadn’t been approved when she received them. “The language was just tweaked or revised a little bit.”
The job descriptions were approved earlier this year by the Board of Works, but council members weren’t informed about that before getting the proposed salaries in preparation for the budget process, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.
Przybylinski opposes dipping into riverboat revenue from Blue Chip Casino to pay salaries and other operating costs. “There’s $7,058,708 budgeted out of the riverboat funds for the next year’s budget, and I thought we were trying to curtail our dependence on the riverboat funding.”
“I think some of these salaries are way over the top, and I don’t know if we can afford them,” he added. “There’s a lot of money out there, and I think that you ought to draw a line in the sand sometime, and to me it’s now.”
His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said comparing Michigan City to other second-class cities is a fallacy because Michigan City’s population is so much less. “The city of South Bend has 100,000 people in it. The city of Michigan City has 30,000 people in it.”
In addition, half of Michigan City’s population is below the federal poverty line, he noted.
Przybylinski questioned the increases proposed. “Have they been sat down and had a job review for 2021, and have they met their objectives and targets and expectations? I don’t know. Or did we just throw a dart at the wall?”
Like other council members, he supports raises for workers at the lower end of the pay scale. “Surely the low-end employees, the laborers, the summer seasonal help laborers, folks of that category, deserve every nickel I believe we can give them,” he said.
City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster said the 2019 compensation study was done before she took her current position. However, the idea was to try to make wages comparable to those of other municipalities so Michigan City wasn’t at a disadvantage in retaining and hiring employees, she said. The study took into account special skills and certifications, like holding a commercial driver’s license.
Deuitch noted some clerical roles pay more that CDL drivers.
She also questioned why some department heads supervising large departments would earn less than their counterparts with no one to supervise.
Executives were broken down into three categories, with required degrees and certification among the factors involved, Hoffmaster said.
Roles differ, council member says
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, urged the council to remember when comparing department heads with peers in other cities that responsibilities can differ. Michigan City’s park superintendent, for example, has to worry about a zoo and Lake Michigan’s open water, unlike many of his counterparts.
Hoffmaster said the city could fund this compensation by using additional revenue expected and by dipping into the city’s cash reserves. Although it’s a major increase proposed for 2022, future payroll cost increases would be limited to only the cost of living, she said.
Deuitch suggested stepping up wages over time, not just one-and-done. “I don’t think we should be giving people $20,000 raises. I’ve just never seen it,” she said.
“These are tough issues that have just sat on the shelf,” council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said, but equity issues need to be addressed. “It’s good that we actually are going to have these conversations.”