Michigan City rezoning 98 homes near old hospital

MICHIGAN CITY — The city is moving forward on rezoning 98 properties near the old St. Francis Hospital after a sweeping zoning change 10 years ago turned homes into potential office sites.

The zoning quandary came to light when resident Coleman Moore wanted to refinance his house to take advantage of low rates. The lenders turned him down because his property is zoned for office spaces, not for residential use.

Planning Director Skyler York wasn’t in that position back in 2010, when Michigan City, LaPorte and LaPorte County adopted joint zoning standards. The aim was to have zoning and development standards for land on the fringes of cities be compatible with the nearby municipal areas so it wouldn’t be jarring when cities grow.

“It’s just a smart way to grow from the city’s standpoint,” York told City Council members Wednesday night.

As part of that process, buildings surrounding the former hospital were rezoned for office space with the expectation that future development would occur in the area surrounding the hospital.

Instead, Franciscan Health Michigan City built a new hospital on open land on the city’s house side, near the intersection of Interstate 94 and U.S. 421.