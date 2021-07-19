Michigan City rezoning 98 homes near old hospital

MICHIGAN CITY — The city is moving forward on rezoning 98 properties near the old St. Francis Hospital after a sweeping zoning change 10 years ago turned homes into potential office sites.
The zoning quandary came to light when resident Coleman Moore wanted to refinance his house to take advantage of low rates. The lenders turned him down because his property is zoned for office spaces, not for residential use.
Planning Director Skyler York wasn’t in that position back in 2010, when Michigan City, LaPorte and LaPorte County adopted joint zoning standards. The aim was to have zoning and development standards for land on the fringes of cities be compatible with the nearby municipal areas so it wouldn’t be jarring when cities grow.
“It’s just a smart way to grow from the city’s standpoint,” York told City Council members Wednesday night.
As part of that process, buildings surrounding the former hospital were rezoned for office space with the expectation that future development would occur in the area surrounding the hospital.
Instead, Franciscan Health Michigan City built a new hospital on open land on the city’s house side, near the intersection of Interstate 94 and U.S. 421.
“It really has from some extent hurt the neighborhood around it,” York said about the area surrounding the hospital, where Moore lives. “I’m sure he’s not the only one out there.”
“Right now, we’re in a housing crisis in Indiana,” York said. “We really need to be protective of our neighborhoods and our housing stock in those neighborhoods.”
Not only does the office space zoning discourage refinancing and reinvestment in homes there, but it also means with a catastrophic loss — say a fire destroyed a home — the owner would have to ask the city’s permission to rezone the property or grant a variance from the existing variance.
During the appraisal process, the loan likely would be denied, York said.
To address that, the council plans to rush through an ordinance to rezone the 98 affected properties.
“It encourages reinvestment in that neighborhood, preservation of those homes in that neighborhood,” York said. “It’s a very cohesive neighborhood. There’s not a lot of vacant lots.”
“This is a way to preserve that stock of housing,” he said.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, asked about other situations in the city where property might not be properly zoned.
“I’ve already looked at the places like that,” York said. One of the main spots is near Lighthouse Place Outlet Mall. “I think at one time they thought the outlet mall might expand down there.”
That commercial area around Chicago should go back to B1 to encourage development on small lots, York said.
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, asked what other zones might be appropriate.
There are some existing buildings that clearly were intended to be for commercial use, not housing, York said. He hopes to zone them appropriately to get traditional retail businesses like coffee shops, convenience stores and small corner grocery stores back into the neighborhoods.
“That’s a way we could address food deserts, things of that nature, to allow small commercial businesses to come back into our neighborhoods,” York said.
“I think this is an urgent matter,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said.