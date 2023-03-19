MICHIGAN CITY — Rotary Club President Marty Corley has presented the 2022 Paul Alinsky Excellence Award to Clarence Hulse for his service to the city.

Alinsky, a past Rotary president, had been instrumental in economic development efforts in the city, including organizing the Economic Development Corp. of Michigan City. He died in 1997.

“Thank you for allowing me to do what I do,” Hulse, executive director of the EDCMC, said. “I see this job as a calling.”

Jim Alinsky said his brother would be smiling to see Hulse win the award.

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch agreed. “I don’t think we recognize the jewel we have in Clarence,” she said.

Deuitch nominated Hulse for the award — which is given for dedication to community service and excellence, passion and innovation in their vocation/career — saying he has brought recognition to Michigan City from far and wide.

She told of attending a White House briefing on economic development a few years ago: “Everybody knew who Clarence was. Tell those folks in Lake and Porter counties to stop calling your number. They keep trying to steal him.”

Hulse acknowledged that economic development groups in Northwest Indiana have been interested in recruiting him, but he wants to stay in Michigan City.

“I think we’re on the cusp of greatness,” he said. “I want to be a part of it.”

Hulse is the face of economic development in Michigan City, the first person prospects talk with when they’re interested in moving their operations to the city, Deuitch explained.

Hulse has been busy. Fueled in part by the Double Track NWI project to speed commuter rail service to Northwest Indiana, big economic development projects are occurring in Michigan City.

Ground will be broken soon for the new South Shore Line station downtown. It’s not just a train station, however. The project will include a large parking garage, commercial and retail space, and apartments. The project has fueled developers’ interest in bringing housing as well as businesses downtown.

Don Babcock, Purdue University Northwest’s director of economic development and community relations, is a longtime EDCMC board member. “When we hired Clarence several years back, he really filled a significant void we had,” he said.

Hulse’s ability to drive initiatives and build consensus sets Michigan City apart, Babcock said. “It just doesn’t get any better than this.”

Former Police Chief Dion Campbell praised Hulse for showing strong character while doing this work in Michigan City.

Deuitch thanked Hulse for his efforts to bring the Brookings Institution to Michigan City to address various issues. “Right now, everything is about equity in development, equity in housing, equity in all these things,” she said.

Overall, Hulse said, “I tell everybody, don’t fight change. Embrace change and move forward.”