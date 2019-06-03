MICHIGAN CITY — South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail.
The Sailing Camp is open to children 8 and older and is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes at tailored to the age and ability of each students, emphasizing the fun of sailing.
Beginnings sailors are encouraged to become comfortable on the water and under sale. Intermediate and advanced students learn the finer point of boat handling and racing tactics. The program encourages young people to stay in the sport of sailing after their "dinghy days."
Students are instructed in Copti's, an international youth training and one design race boat. Students with their own boat can be instructed on it. Advanced students will also receive instruction in Club Rigged 420s.
The sailing camp offers four two-week sessions. Students may choose either morning and afternoon sessions, starting in June 17, July 1, July 15 and July 25.Classes meet daily, Monday through Friday, except July 4. Morning classes are from 9 a.m. to noon; afternoon classes are from 1-4 p.m.
Adult classes are offered in two four-week sessions. Students are instructed in Capri's. Sessions one begins June 16; session two on July 15.
Scholarships are available.
The Michigan City Yacht Club is located at Washington Park Marina.
For more infomation, go to http://www,mcycsailingsoon.com or email ssnefinc@gamil.com.