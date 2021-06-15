Michigan City school board appoints co-principals

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees recently approved new leadership for Michigan City High School, naming Sarah Hendricks and Kyle Dean co-principals.

A graduate of Michigan City High School, Hendricks joined the MCHS staff as assistant principal during the 2020-21 school year. Previously, she was a school counselor at MCHS, as well as head coach of the Wolves volleyball team. She also served as dean at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

Hendricks earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree in counseling and human Services from Indiana University South Bend. She also holds a degree in school administration from Bethel University.

Joining Hendricks as co-principal will be Kyle Dean, who has served as assistant principal at Westville High School since 2018. He has been a science teacher at the high-school level since 2012, and he held a principal internship at Brownsburg High School.

Dean holds a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Indiana University and a master's degree in school administration from Indiana State University.