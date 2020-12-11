Michigan City schools donate $1,200 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School Student Council President Reese Attar and Student Council Advisor Elaine Rivich presented a $1,200 donation to Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City recently.
The money was raised last year through several special events and projects organized by the group. The MCHS Student Council invites families from all Michigan City schools and the larger community to join them in supporting The Salvation Army's food pantry by bringing a canned good or other nonperishable food item from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 19 at Ames Field for a drive-thru stuff-a-bus donation opportunity.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.