 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City schools donate $1,200 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City
urgent

Michigan City schools donate $1,200 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City

Michigan City schools donate $1,200 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City

Michigan City High School Student Council President Reese Attar (right) and Student Council Advisor Elaine Rivich presented a $1,200 donation to Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City recently.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School Student Council President Reese Attar and Student Council Advisor Elaine Rivich presented a $1,200 donation to Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City recently.

The money was raised last year through several special events and projects organized by the group. The MCHS Student Council invites families from all Michigan City schools and the larger community to join them in supporting The Salvation Army's food pantry by bringing a canned good or other nonperishable food item from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 19 at Ames Field for a drive-thru stuff-a-bus donation opportunity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts