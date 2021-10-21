Michigan City seeks input on park needs

MICHIGAN CITY – Residents have until Oct. 29 to offer input on the five-year master plan for the city’s parks.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason updated the Park Board this week on progress toward the new plan.
As of Wednesday, 409 surveys had been filled out — 82 on paper and 327 online. In addition, stakeholders from the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau to Economic Development Corp. Michigan City to the Trail Creek Watershed Committee have been interviewed for their perspectives.
The draft plan is due to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by Jan. 15. After the DNR reviews it, the city has until April 15 to update it.
“It allows us to apply for grant funding” from the DNR, Eason said. Probably the most important is the public participation and needs analysis, she added.
“We have a lot of natural resources that play into parks and recreation and quality of life in Michigan City,” Eason said. Michigan City not only offers a wide stretch of Lake Michigan but also the Trail Creek corridor, Indiana Dunes National Park and native flora and fauna. Those will be detailed in the master plan.
The city’s history and cultural attractions are touched upon, too, as well as socioeconomic characteristics.
Eason is actively reaching out to the Hispanic community “because we typically don’t hear from them,” she said, and the African American community as well. Whites over age 50 are most likely to complete the survey, but Eason is seeking greater diversity.
Both Spanish and English versions of the survey are available at https://tinyurl.com/mcparkssurvey.
Respondents are asked to list the parks and facilities they use most often as well as facilities and programs they would like to see added. They’re also asked to evaluate parks on a variety of criteria and to identify barriers to participation.
All of this input will help the park department see how well it’s serving the community’s needs and how it can improve.
The master plan involves other research as well.
“We go through and do a thorough inventory of our programs and properties,” Eason said. The department attempts to avoid duplicating services. Any surplus properties are identified, too.
“I think we did a pretty good job of upgrading our playgrounds,” but will identify more to address. Playgrounds in low-income neighborhoods are given priority because they qualify for Community Development Block Grant funds.
Between 2014 and 2017, six playground renovations were completed, and seven more are planned through 2026. Accessibility is key.
At Hansen Park, the park department installed Indiana’s first fully ADA-compliant kayak launch and route in 2015, Eason noted, and beach access mats are used at six designated public access beach paths to make it easier to travel the sandy paths.
A needs analysis is part of the master plan. Eason plans to review it with the Park Board and City Council as well as city staff.
She has a long list of items accomplished since the last master plan. Between 2017 and 2021, $9 million has been devoted to addressing needs in the city’s parks. That includes more than $6.8 million this year alone.
“That’s a fantastic report. $6.8 million is nothing to sneeze at,” Park Board member Kent Lange said.
“The action plan is very important to this process,” Eason said. “It’s a little more focused than our 5-year capital list.”