Michigan City seeks input on park needs

Eason is actively reaching out to the Hispanic community “because we typically don’t hear from them,” she said, and the African American community as well. Whites over age 50 are most likely to complete the survey, but Eason is seeking greater diversity.

Both Spanish and English versions of the survey are available at https://tinyurl.com/mcparkssurvey.

Respondents are asked to list the parks and facilities they use most often as well as facilities and programs they would like to see added. They’re also asked to evaluate parks on a variety of criteria and to identify barriers to participation.

All of this input will help the park department see how well it’s serving the community’s needs and how it can improve.

The master plan involves other research as well.

“We go through and do a thorough inventory of our programs and properties,” Eason said. The department attempts to avoid duplicating services. Any surplus properties are identified, too.