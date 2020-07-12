You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Michigan City takes financial stock in light of casino revenue dependence
urgent

Michigan City takes financial stock in light of casino revenue dependence

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City City Hall

Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is planning to look at the ramifications of not relying on casino revenue for operational costs.

Council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, proposed a resolution aimed at rebuilding the city’s rainy day fund to a minimum of $6 million by using no more than 5% of the city’s casino revenue for routine operating expenses, starting in 2021. Currently, the limit is 20%.

“We spent it all on operations and stuff. It’s not there when we need it,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I think it’s a bad financial move for the city,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said. Dabney is chairman of the council’s finance committee.

The city would need to cut its operating budget by $4.5 million, he said.

“You’re talking about heads, you’re talking about people, you’re talking about services,” Dabney said.

“We’re right now at another possible COVID shutdown,” Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said. If the casino were to close again, that would be devastating for the city’s finances.

On top of the impact of the casino having been closed, the city’s property tax revenue is about $2 million short, Dabney said.

Fitzpatrick cited “lack of preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic” as a problem for the city. If the casino revenue were used as a supplement for one-time expenditures, rather than continuing costs, the city would be in a better financial position, he said.

“This is not unprecedented,” Dabney said. The city suffered a similar setback during the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008.

“I do understand the intent,” Dabney said, but the timing is awkward.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said he wanted to see more facts and figures, noting the police chief said earlier in the morning that the department could use more officers.

“We need to know the facts, the figures, of what’s going on,” he said.

“If we have zero riverboat (casino revenue), I don’t know what we’d do at this point,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Are we just putting off difficult budgetary consideration?” asked Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd. “If you have a little bit of coin in your pocket, you’re always going to spend it. Always.”

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, suggested preparing a list of potential budget cuts.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point police create use of force review board, amend policies in wake of national calls for police reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts