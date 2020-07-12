Michigan City takes financial stock in light of casino revenue dependence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is planning to look at the ramifications of not relying on casino revenue for operational costs.

Council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, proposed a resolution aimed at rebuilding the city’s rainy day fund to a minimum of $6 million by using no more than 5% of the city’s casino revenue for routine operating expenses, starting in 2021. Currently, the limit is 20%.

“We spent it all on operations and stuff. It’s not there when we need it,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I think it’s a bad financial move for the city,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said. Dabney is chairman of the council’s finance committee.

The city would need to cut its operating budget by $4.5 million, he said.

“You’re talking about heads, you’re talking about people, you’re talking about services,” Dabney said.

“We’re right now at another possible COVID shutdown,” Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said. If the casino were to close again, that would be devastating for the city’s finances.

On top of the impact of the casino having been closed, the city’s property tax revenue is about $2 million short, Dabney said.