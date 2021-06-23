Michigan City thinking big on future plans

Infrastructure for property on U.S. 20 is a third option for the city. Local officials are facing a deadline to extend water and sewer lines to newly annexed property in that area.

Przybylinski suggested seeking help to clean up the coal ash pit at Michigan City Generating Station, which is scheduled for closure soon. Surrounding areas still have coal ash under the streets, he said.

Susan Thomas, legislative coordinator for Just Transition NWI, spoke to the council last week about coal ash.

“We still have safety, economic and environmental concerns” despite the Indiana Department of Environmental Management granting a permit to excavate coal ash from the site and removing it to Jasper County for disposal, Thomas said.

The coal ash is being held back from Lake Michigan by a corroded steel wall, she said. “It is cracked; it is leaking,” Thomas said. “If that wall blows, we are all in very deep trouble.”

Lake Michigan is the source of drinking water for millions of people in four states.