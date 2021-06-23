 Skip to main content
Michigan City thinking big on future plans
MICHIGAN CITY — Moving Indiana State Prison out of Michigan City is among the visionary projects the City Council is considering as it pursues an Ignite the Region grant for transformational projects for the city.

The Northwest Indiana Forum has a July 1 deadline for grant applications, said council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-at-large. A development plan is due in August. Grants are up to $50 million.

“What do we want Michigan City to look like in the future?” Deuitch asked fellow council members.

A feasibility study on the prison was her first suggestion. “That 100 acres of land could change the face of the west side of Michigan City,” she said.

“Moving the prison? That would be awesome,” said Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd.

Another possibility would be to seek the grant for the station block for the South Shore Line Double Track project at Franklin and 11th streets. A new parking garage will be part of the new train station.

That project is expected to make downtown Michigan City much more popular as a destination for shopping, dining and residential uses.

Developers already are looking at properties downtown. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority is holding a hearing today on a proposed transit development district around that station.

Infrastructure for property on U.S. 20 is a third option for the city. Local officials are facing a deadline to extend water and sewer lines to newly annexed property in that area.

Przybylinski suggested seeking help to clean up the coal ash pit at Michigan City Generating Station, which is scheduled for closure soon. Surrounding areas still have coal ash under the streets, he said.

Susan Thomas, legislative coordinator for Just Transition NWI, spoke to the council last week about coal ash.

“We still have safety, economic and environmental concerns” despite the Indiana Department of Environmental Management granting a permit to excavate coal ash from the site and removing it to Jasper County for disposal, Thomas said.

The coal ash is being held back from Lake Michigan by a corroded steel wall, she said. “It is cracked; it is leaking,” Thomas said. “If that wall blows, we are all in very deep trouble.”

Lake Michigan is the source of drinking water for millions of people in four states.

Deuitch also suggested the Marquette Greenway Trail as an option for the grant request. The trail is part of former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky’s vision of opening up the lakefront to public use. The trail would stretch from Michigan to Illinois.

“We don’t want to be left out, and right now we don’t have anything that’s been submitted on behalf of Michigan City,” Deuitch said.

